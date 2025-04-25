Christian Yelich opens up on Brewers' mindset following closed-door meeting after loss vs Giants 

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich spoke about the team's mentality after coming out of the closed-door meeting following Thursday's loss to the San Francisco Giants.

After a 3-1 series loss at the hands of the San Francisco club, manager Pat Murphy reportedly held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with the players. Soon after, Yelich said that the aim now is to set things straight and get back to winning ways.

Since joining the Brewers in 2018, Christian Yelich has won the NL MVP award and finished as the NL batting champion twice, while also going 30-30 in 2019. With the Brewers having made a strong start to their 2025 campaign, they had a noticeable drop against the Giants over the week. They were uncharacteristically weak in defence, which was highlighted by a catching error from Yelich in the eighth inning.

Manager Pat Murphy took the opportunity to have a chat with the players and remind them what they need to do to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Yelich shared his thoughts on the matter:

"I obviously didn't play very well these four days. We didn't play really in any aspect. Really uncharacteristic of us and you know, we've got to clean up," Yelich said via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"It [the meeting] wasn't anything crazy, just we all know that we need to clean it up. In the big leagues you have to do that, you can't keep making mistakes. It's all of us, you know. Just get it corrected and don't let it linger.

"It's good to hear. I mean, everybody knows, right. When you make a mistake, you know that you made a mistake and you need to be better. But just to address it and make sure it doesn't become something that keeps spiralling is a good thing," he added.

Watch: Christian Yelich's defensive error costs Brewers the game vs Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the final game of their four-game contest against the San Francisco Giants with a chance to tie the series. However, an uncharacteristic defensive error from left fielder Christian Yelich in the eighth inning ended up costing them the game.

The incident occurred with the score tied at 5-5 when a Willy Adames fly ball made its way to left field for what looked like a simple grab for Yelich. However, he dropped the catch and gave up an RBI hit to the Giants, who defended their lead and won the game in the end.

Yelich and Co. will look to return to winning ways when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals next in a three-game series at Busch Stadium. Game 1 begins on Friday.

