"Chunky a** triceps" – Fans swoon as 50-year-old Alex Rodriguez flexes strength in intense Yankees workout

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 07:57 GMT
Fans swoon as 50-year-old Alex Rodriguez flexes strength in intense Yankees workout - Source: Imagn

Former AL MVP and retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez offered an insight into his workout routine from the time he was playing for the New York Yankees, which he has carried on still despite turning 50 years of age.

On Wednesday, he uploaded a video of his workout, where he shows what type of exercises and gym equipment to stay fit. Here is the workout routine A-Rod has followed over so many years:

  1. Plank Shoulder Taps 3x1 min
  2. 4x10 Front Dumbbell Raises
  3. 3x10 Cable Rows
  4. 3x12 Cabel Bicep Curls
  5. 3x10 Rear Delt Flys
  6. 3x10 Supported Bicep Curls

After undergoing this rigorous workout routine, A-Rod hits the treadmill and does other cardio-related activities for about 30 mins. Finally, he hits the sauna for 15 mins to enhance the body's repair and regeneration processes after intense physical activity.

"Still at it," A-Rod wrote in the caption.
Fans under the comments section have come to like this fitness routine of A-Rod. Several praised the former World Series for his dedication to fitness.

"Inspiration for everyone...," one fan wrote.
"My goat," another fan added.
"The has some chunky-a** triceps. 700 is DEFINITELY still reach," another fan added.
"Pero daledale nunca stop," one fan wrote in Spanish, which means "give it a go and never stop."
"Imagine just casually working just next to A-Rod," one fan wrote.
"Brother age is just a number! I'm also 50! The grind never stops," one fan commented.
Fan Reactions
Alex Rodriguez reveals the changes he made in his fitness lifestyle

Now that his MLB days are behind him, Alex Rodriguez has changed his lifestyle when it comes to fitness. When he was at the height of his career, he used to really go at it hard, but now he has made a subtle change. During his interview with Business Insider early this year, in March, A-Rod said:

"It's so much different because back when I played, I would go at it really, really hard. Today it's more finesse. A little bit more cardio, a little bit lighter lifting, a lot more stretching... I try to keep it pretty predictable. The more routine-oriented I am, the better results I get."

A-Rod loves eating steak, but her new fitness regimen has forced him to cut the intake.

"I love meat unfortunately, but I'm definitely trying to cut that in half at least," he said.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has also played a hand in helping him maintain a good fitness lifestyle.

