Joey Votto thanked his Reds supporters in a sincere message after finishing his 17th MLB season as a Red in 2023.

Reds fans, didn’t get to thank you for your amazing support of our team this year. I bragged about you on the bench to new teammates early in the season and you went above and beyond. We felt you all year, thank you. - JoeyVotto

Votto's fans were moved to tears as they read the message and asked him (a former MVP and six-time All-Star) to remain for another year.

"Give it one more go, we’ve got a World Series run in us next year"

Here are some of the other reactions on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"You are loved here more than you’ll probably ever even know, Joey. Thank you 19."

"Legend"

"Come back for one more year so we can give you a proper send off please!"

Reds supporters applauded Votto for his 17 years of service in a Reds jersey during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Votto came to the plate in the bottom of the second inning to a standing ovation from the 31,161 spectators present at GABP. Votto moved away from the plate to take it all in as the crowd yelled "JO-EY, JO-EY" in honor of their obviously moved veteran slugger.

Joey Votto loves Cincinnati and Cincinnati loves Joey Votto. Here was the scene as Votto came to the plate for the first time today at Great American Ball Park. - BallySportsCIN

Joey Votto's rewards and recognitions

Joey Votto made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2007. Along with Walker, Votto is the second Canadian to reach 2,000 hits. Votto has also won Canada's athlete of the year, the Lou Marsh Trophy twice, the Tip O'Neill Award seven times, and six times in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He was honored with the NL Hank Aaron Award and the National League (NL) MVP Award in 2010.

Votto made MLB history by becoming the first player to ever hit three home runs in a single game, including a walk-off grand slam. Votto hit.400 or better after the All-Star Break in 2016, making him the first MLB player to do it since Ichiro Suzuki did so in 2004.