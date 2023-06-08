Cincinnati Reds broadcaster dumbfounded after Elly De La Cruz smashes 458-ft moonshot: "That ball had a family"

Cincinnati Reds' young phenom Elly De La Cruz continued his amazing start to the MLB by smashind a 458-ft home run in the second game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

It was the first home run in the major leagues for the young rookie, but it was a huge one, getting broadcasters and everyone in the staduim off their seats. At the end of the night, the Reds recorded their second win of the series, winning 8-6, thanks to a walk-off home run from Will Benson.

De La Cruz had grown into one of the top prospects for the Reds coming into the MLB season. He was finally given his chance in the major leagues on Tuesday after a succession of prospects like Matt McLain and Andrew Abbott being called-up by the Reds this season. As expected, De Le Cruz starred on his debut, putting up a matured performance and showcasing his thunderous swings.

Since then, he seems to have only grown in confidence. In Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Elly De La Cruz launched a mammoth 458-ft homer off Noah Syndergaard in the first inning to get the stadium off their seats. It showed the raw power that the Dominican has in his locker and how devastating it can be.

Broadcasters in the Great American Ball Park in disbelief after the home run:

"That ball had a family"

Elly De La Cruz helps Cincinnati Reds pick up the slack after series loss vs Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds came into the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers following a disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

They had lost three games in a row before managing a win in the final game. However, with the introduction of Elly De La Cruz, their offence is firing on all cylinders, and they will be a force to reckon in the MLB.

They will now look to sweep the Dodgers on Thursday.

