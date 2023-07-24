In the first two seasons of Jonathan India's career, the Cincinnati Reds were one of the worst team in the league. In 2021, while India hit 269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs and 59 RBIs to win the NL Rookie of the Year, the Reds finished with a record of 83-79, missing the playoffs for the eighth time in seven years.

In 2022, things were even worse for the Reds. After opening up to a 3-15 record, owner Phil Castellini's club finished with a record of 62-100, representing one of the worst records in baseball.

A former fifth overall draft pick, Jonathan India has been a sparkplug for their lineup. Bolstered by help from fellow youngsters Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz, the Reds' 55-46 record puts them just a half game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

India has appeared in all but one game for the Reds this season. During that time, the second baseman has hit .251/.338/.411 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. However, despite the prospect of the Cincinnati Reds winning their division for the first time since 2012, Mark Feisand of MLB.com has shared that the team is considering dealing him.

"The Reds have told teams they are willing to trade Jonathan India, per @Feinsand" - Talkin' Baseball

Understandably, Reds fans feel blindsided by the news. One of the strongest fanbases in baseball, fans on the banks of the Ohio River have long felt as though the team has consistently made poor moves under the ownership of Castellini.

Baseball and Chain Podcast @baseballchain @TalkinBaseball_ @Feinsand Has to suck for him. As soon as the team gets hot he's put on the backburner, when he was one of the only guys having success for a number of years

Ron Moore @RangersarePAin @TalkinBaseball_ @Feinsand Lowkey like this guy. Just scrappy hard out.

Despite the team's success this season, pitching continues to be a real point of weakness for manager David Bell. Reds pitchers lay claim to a cumulative ERA of 4.73, a figure that represents the fourth-worst runs allowed average in the MLB.

By dealing India, 26, to a team like the Minnesota Twins or New York Mets, the Reds might be able to acquire some valuable starting arms for a potential playoff run. Whether or not Jonathan India is worth a trade like that will remain to be seen.

Almost Football Szn @DamnYanksFans @TalkinBaseball_ @Feinsand Why the fk? Reds finally making a run and they break apart their team again?

THE_RealCraig321 @RealCraig321 @TalkinBaseball_ @Feinsand India is a Boras client. The Reds want to lock up their youth. India has said there were no extension talks. Additionally, the Reds have tons of infielders including another top 10 prospect in AAA.

Trading Jonathan India would force the Reds to re-rebuild their team

Similarly to the Baltimore Orioles, the Reds are a team who spent several years in the wilderness developing talent. Now, fans see India as the personification of the exciting and electric young energy of the team. With Joey Votto expected to retire soon, trading India would make the Reds reach further yet into their farm system, which may not be a bad thing.

