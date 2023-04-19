It's been a rough couple of days for the Cincinnati Reds. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 in their series opener on Monday. Unfortunately, they lost the following games in convincing fashion. The Rays outscored the Reds 18-0 in the final two games of the series.

Cincinnati manager David Bell finally had enough on Wednesday. After coming out to debate home plate umpire Erich Bacchus on multiple occasions throughout the afternoon, Bell was ejected with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Bally Sports Sun: Rays @BallyRays Reds manager David Bell is not thrilled and gets ejected after arguing with the umps. Reds manager David Bell is not thrilled and gets ejected after arguing with the umps. https://t.co/sddMEANAym

Bell's frustrations began when Bacchus called Cincinnati Reds pitcher Levi Stroudy for a phantom balk that forced home a run in the first inning. The Rays scored six runs before the Reds had a chance to bat.

Bell lost his composure when Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks almost hit a few Reds batters in the bottom of the ninth inning. He walked onto the field to let Bacchus know how he felt about Fairbanks' pitching.

You can watch the incident below:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "If he can't control his pitches then get him the fuck out of here" -David Bell after getting ejected "If he can't control his pitches then get him the fuck out of here" -David Bell after getting ejected https://t.co/1mcbnth8Ww

Many fans took exception to Bell making a spectacle during the closing moments of Wednesday's game. Others are wondering why the former 12-year MLB veteran is still managing the Reds after a 100-loss season in 2022. The team is trending towards a second-straight year of 100+ losses.

Anthony @theicchamp11 @BallyRays Reds should have fired him a long time ago. @BallyRays Reds should have fired him a long time ago.

Wampa Way Ways @TernupUF @JomboyMedia What a loser Bell is. Just mad his team got crushed 18-0 in the last 24 hours. @JomboyMedia What a loser Bell is. Just mad his team got crushed 18-0 in the last 24 hours.

Some fans supported Bell for getting out there and defending his players against a Rays pitcher who had very little control over his pitches.

The pitch that finally caused Bell to snap was a 97-mph fastball that nearly hit Stewart Fairchild's chin.

Nieman @mnieman22 @JomboyMedia He threw multiple pitches before this that were dangerous pitches. Can understand why he’s upset. @JomboyMedia He threw multiple pitches before this that were dangerous pitches. Can understand why he’s upset.

Andrew Dowell @Dodrew_Anwell @TernupUF @JomboyMedia He's upset because his team is at risk cus the Rays can't field a good pitcher when the game is over. Beat y'all 8-1 game 1 anyways and we suck @TernupUF @JomboyMedia He's upset because his team is at risk cus the Rays can't field a good pitcher when the game is over. Beat y'all 8-1 game 1 anyways and we suck 😭

Among the technical innovations in baseball over the past few seasons is the improved on-field audio. Viewers at home got a front row seat as Bell launched multiple expletives at Bacchus following his ejection.

The Reds have not given Bell much to work with during his tenure with the organization. They have struggled to develop their pitching prospects and refuse to open up their pocketbooks to sign free agent talent.

The team has posted a 258-305 record since Bell took over managerial duties in 2019. Many Reds fans believe he has done as well as he can with the talent he has been provided.

will @will_a_rinOoO @JomboyMedia TALK YOUR SHIT DAVID LETS GO @JomboyMedia TALK YOUR SHIT DAVID LETS GO

Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds on opposite ends of MLB spectrum

Levi Stoudt #58 of the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays and Reds are on the opposite end of the MLB spectrum. They are on pace to qualify for a fifth straight postseason. The Reds have made the postseason just once in the past 10 years.

