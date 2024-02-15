Cincinnati Reds Hall Of Famer Don Gullett dies at 73, cause of death unknown

Legendary pitcher Don Gullett has passed away. The team Hall of Fame pitcher was 73 years old and the cause of his death is currently unknown. The Cincinnati Reds, his primary team for multiple seasons, announced the death on their X page.

Don Gullett's passing will shake up the MLB, but especially the Reds. He was a special member of their club for a very long time and an extremely successful one at that.

It's unclear if the team will wear any patches or anything to honor his passing during the season, but they have passed on their condolences to friends and family.

Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement via MLB.com:

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and Minor league instructor. An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten."

The Cincinnati Reds were his main team. He played for them from 1970 to 1976. After that, he parlayed what was a very stout career into a contract with the New York Yankees, where he'd play out his final two seasons.

Don Gullett was also a coach for the Reds

Overall, the legendary pitcher appeared in six League Championship Series and four World Series during his career. He actually won three consecutive titles with the Reds (those coming in 1975 and 1976) and the Yankees (the following year).

All told, Gullett had 16 seasons in the Reds' franchise as a coach from 1990-2005. The final 13 years were served as a bullpen or pitching coach for the MLB staff.

Ultimately, a shoulder injury derailed his promising career, forcing him to stop pitching at 27 years old. One can only imagine how strong his resume would be if not for that, but it was still enough for a Hall of Fame bid with the franchise (but not the one in Cooperstown).

