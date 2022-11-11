Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose is all set to place his first legal sports bet at Hard Rock Casino despite facing a lifetime ban from MLB for his gambling scandal

MLB legend Pete Rose, who was subjected to a lifetime ban by MLB on August 23, 1989, for betting on baseball, including the Cincinnati Reds (the team he managed), will now place the first legal sports wager at Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is set to take place on January 1, 2023.

Pete Rose, aka Charlie Hustle's participation in Ohio's legal sports betting debut has been the talk of the town due to his notorious past relating to baseball gambling.

The Sportsbook, where gamblers can place bets, will be positioned right next to the Hard Rock Cafe. There will be a total of 33 betting booths and betting windows.

Apart from Pete, Cincinnati Bengals star Anthony Muñoz and retired Cincinnati Reds sportscaster Marty Brennaman will be present at the Hard Rock Cafe casino for the grand opening on January 1, 2023.

Ohio lawmakers authorized retail and online sports betting, and Gov. Mike DeWine signed the new legislation into law in December 2021. Ohio is currently gearing up to open its legal market on New Year's Day at 12:01 a.m.

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose's gambling scandal

Pete Rose has been banned from betting on baseball for the past 33 years.

Back in 1984, Pete took over the Cincinnati Reds as player-manager. During his tenure, he reportedly developed a habit of betting on the Reds.

On April 1, 1989, the IRS reported that Rose was wagering $8,000-$10,000 daily on baseball.

On May 9, 1989, MLB Commissioner Bart Giamatti received an extensive report from investigator John Dowd which came to be known as the "Dowd Report," which had a rundown of Rose's gambling activities.

Next, MLB put a lifetime ban on Pete on Aug. 24, 1989.

