Cincinnati Reds promote Nick Krall and Brad Meador as front office changes mark final Wild Card push

The Cincinnati Reds are making strategic moves in their front office as they gear up for a final Wild Card push in the 2023 season. In a surprising development, the team has promoted two key executives, signaling a commitment to continuity and stability.

Nick Krall, formerly the Vice President and General Manager, is now stepping into the role of President of Baseball Operations. This move highlights the trust and confidence the organization has in Krall’s leadership. Under his tenure as GM since 2018 and head of baseball operations since 2020, Krall oversaw a challenging rebuild phase, marked by significant trades of veteran players. Despite a tough 2022 season with a 62-100 record, the team has bounced back, becoming unexpected contenders in 2023.

Joining Krall in the promotions is Brad Meador, the Vice President and Assitant GM for Scouting and Player Development, who is now taking on the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager. Meador’s elevation reflects the organization’s commitment to its scouting and player development strategies. With a focus on building through the farm system, the Reds have seen success with the emergence of talented rookies, contributing to the team’s competitive position.

What are the Cincinnati Reds expecting from the new front office changes?

The promotions aim to bring added stability to the club, aligning with the contract extension of Manager David Bell earlier in the season. The front office restructuring emphasized continuity and a shared vision for the future. Krall, in particular, expressed excitement about the tireless efforts of the organization in recent years and the prospect of moving forward.

The Reds’ unexpected contention in 2023, with 16 players making their Major League debuts, including notable prospects like Elly De La Cruz, signals a successful blend of scouting, player development, and strategic decision-making. The front office changes solidify the team’s commitment to its long-term vision and position the Reds for a competitive future in the ever-evolving landscape of Major League Baseball.