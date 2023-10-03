When it comes to the Cincinnati Reds, one thing is clear: Joey Votto is the man. After the up-and-coming Cincinnati Reds were eliminated from postseason contention in the 161st game of the season, the longest-tenured member on the roster addressed the team in the clubhouse.

It was rookie Spencer Steer who gave everyone an inside look at what Joey Votto had to say. According to Steer, the 40-year-old explained how the young core of the Reds has the potential to do great things for the game of baseball in the city of Cincinnati.

“Because of you, we can change this franchise right here," Votto said, according to Speer. "We can change what this logo means. We can really change what people think about Cincinnati baseball."

Steer said he thought that Votto's words to the team were powerful and something that gave him chills:

"Hearing that from him was what we needed after tonight’s game. And to be able to leave here with our heads held high makes it a lot easier after hearing it from a guy like him."

It remains to be seen if Joey Votto will continue his MLB career next season. However, if he decides not to continue playing, he undoubtedly left an impression on the young players. The relationship between Votto and rookie Elly De La Cruz is one that many fans fell in love with.

"This was such a fun season. I haven't had as much hope as a Reds fan in a very long time! Today is very bittersweet. I hope this isn't Votto's last year but if my favorite player is done, I'm so grateful for an he's given this team. Hopefully he'll be dunking with Elly again soon," @bryancooke1 tweeted.

A look at Joey Votto's career with the Cincinnati Reds

If Joey Votto decides to hang up his cleats, he will have etched his name in Cincinnati Reds history. The 40-year-old Canadian has spent his entire 17-year MLB career with the club, winning the 2010 MVP as well as earning six All-Star selections over the years.

His 2,056 games with the Reds are good for sixth all-time in club history. Over that span, Votto has maintained a .294 batting average, while racking up 356 home runs, 1,144 RBIs and 2,135 hits.