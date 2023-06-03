There's no doubt that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto loves baseball.

Votto, who will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, made an appearance on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with Rob Bradford. He spoke about what separates baseball from other major sports. Votto said:

"It's a party. A baseball game can be a genuine party."

Joey Votto underwent surgery to repair tears in both his left rotator cuff and biceps this offseason. His first rehab assignment ended in April after eight spring training games and 10 games at Louisville. It was determined that he was not ready to return to the Cincinnati Reds' lineup.

Votto, 39, has been working out with Louisville and Cincinnati and traveling with both teams. He told The Athletic:

"I've just been feeling really good in the live work. At some point, you’ve got to come back and help the team. It was entirely tied to health. It’s good. "

"I’m excited to be back. I’ve missed playing with the guys. Going on the road, I was able to work with our bullpen arms that throw. I was able to continue hanging out with the guys, staying in the flow of in-season competition, just the need to be back. I miss it."

Joey Votto professed his love for baseball and explained why it means so much to him.

"I feel like we've got really good athletes here that are performing a skill sport, which is kind of cool. You have to hone a skill. You have to hone to a very specific skill whether you're a pitcher or a hitter."

"But then they back it up with this tremendous athleticism, which is a real joy, I think, for the average fan. It covers both, the fans that want to see the athleticism and the fans that want to see crthe aft. I love that about our sport."

No timetable yet for Joey Votto's return to the Cincinnati Reds

There is no timetable for Votto to return to the Cincinnati Reds. His rehab assignment at Louisville can run up to 20 days before another determination is made. At this point, the Reds will decide whether he is ready to join the MLB roster.

