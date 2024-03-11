CJ Abrams Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Washington Nationals shortstop in 2024?

CJ Abrams has emerged as a key building block for the Washington Nationals as they look to return to contention. The young infielder was a pivotal piece of the blockbuster deal that saw Juan Soto traded to the San Diego Padres and has already begun to prove his worth to the franchise.

In his first full season with the Washington Nationals following the Juan Soto blockbuster, CJ Abrams showcased why the organization made him a key piece of the deal. Although there is room for improvement in some areas of his game, at only 23, the sky appears to be the limit for the former first-round draft pick.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Who has more aura than CJ Abrams??" - @natsfeeble

Over the course of 151 games last season, Abrams posted a .245 batting average with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a whopping 47 stolen bases. The speedy infielder established himself as one of the best base stealers in the league last season, something that could continue yet again in 2024.

This combination of power and elite speed not only makes him a star in the MLB but also a fantasy baseball stud. Given the fact that stolen bases are difficult to come by, Abrams has emerged as one of the most enticing names in drafts for managers looking to bolster the category.

Since CJ Abrams is an elite source in stolen bases, while also being a positive in power categories, he should find himself taken early in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. However, how early is too early to select the Washington Nationals star this year?

CJ Abrams could go as early as the 5th round in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

As previously mentioned, stolen bases are a hot commodity in fantasy baseball and that should greatly boost Abrams' value in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. If Abrams can continue to rack up stolen bases at a similar rate as he did in 2023, he could single-handedly help managers boost their chances this year thanks to the scarcity of elite base stealers.

Expand Tweet

"Splash Hot Take #3. CJ Abrams will steal 63+ bases (top 10 in Expos/Nats history, most by a Nat)" - @LAR_Baseball

That said, there are some areas that Abrams will need to improve upon, particularly in the on-base categories. The Washington Nationals star racked up 118 strikeouts last season, which lowered his batting average to .245. If he can improve his discipline at the plate, he could take a massive step forward.

However, if he cannot do so and continues to struggle in those areas, his flaws could negate some of his strengths. He should be a lock to be selected in the 6th round of drafts, potentially even the 5th round if a manager is looking to lock down stolen bases.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.