"Clayton Kershaw wouldn't approve" - MLB fans lose it over Kike Hernandez's hilarious popsicle antics in the dugout

Enrique &quot;Kike&quot; Hernandez is known for his quirky actions on the field and in the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout. The utility man can be seen often dancing his way through games, displaying extreme bromance with his peers and even having the best celebrations.On Wednesday, Hernandez had a special moment with two popsicles. The injured Dodgers star was seen devouring two popsicles on the sidelines, which caught everyone's attention on air.Hernandez's clip was quickly made viral on social media with Dodgers fans reacting in a funny way.&quot;Clayton Kershaw would NOT approve. Frantically scribbling Bible verses on his cap as we speak,&quot; a fan joked.This was said in reference to Clayton Kershaw writing a Bible verse on his rainbow-themed cap during the Dodgers’ Pride Night celebrations. He had inscribed &quot;Gen 9:12–16,&quot; a passage that describes the rainbow as a sign of God’s covenant with humanity after the great flood.The verse has sparked debate between some members of the LGBTQ+ community and conservative groups. While Kershaw did not openly criticize the event, his gesture was viewed by some as a subtle response to the team's decision to honor organizations that had drawn criticism from religious fans.Other comments featured fans hilariously trolling Enrique and the Dodgers.&quot;Mookie eats those sideways,&quot; a fan made fun.&quot;Lické Hernandez,&quot; a fan simply commented.&quot;Ain’t his first time doing this it looks like,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Those LA popsicles must be different. Easy on the swirl move,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I’m glad we’re focusing on the important things,&quot; a fan said, referencing the Dodgers' lack of form.Kike Hernandez starts new rally cry for the DodgersThe Dodgers haven't had the best stretches. With players like Kike Hernandez and Max Muncy out of the lineup and the pitching staff continuing to be dealt with long-term injuries, their NL West lead has been closed by the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.Looking to rally his teammates, Hernandez took to Instagram after Freddie Freeman's walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth innings in the series against the Minnesota Twins. It included a clip of his moment with his popsicles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dodgers have been known to popularize quirky celebrations and chants. Their Fusion Dance move and the Decorte pose, a celebration inspired by an ad by Shohei Ohtani, are well known to fans worldwide by this point.