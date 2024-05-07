Clayton Kershaw Book: Dodgers legend has biography covering illustrious career slated for release

Clayton Kershaw is going to have a book published on Tuesday. It is a biography of his career and life written by Andy McCullough, who also functions as a senior writer for The Athletic. The legendary pitcher is a probable Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers of his era and the book will take readers on an inside tour of who Kershaw is.

"I wrote a book that comes out today. It’s called THE LAST OF HIS KIND. It’s a biography of Clayton Kershaw. Thank you to those who have preordered copies and shown interest. It’s been the most engrossing, rewarding work of my career. I hope you enjoy it."

The Athletic also shared an excerpt to excite and entice potential readers. Few have had as storied of a career as the Los Angeles Dodgers legend. While he hasn't yet pitched in 2024, he is one of the best pitchers of the last two decades.

Where to buy Clayton Kershaw Book

The Clayton Kershaw book is sure to be a must-read for baseball fans. He has played for one of the most iconic franchises in sports for the last 16 years. He probably doesn't have many more seasons left, so it's a good time to learn as much about him as possible.

Clayton Kershaw has a book out now

Fans can find the book in a variety of places. For those keen on reading it virtually on their Kindle, it is available for $17.99 on Amazon in Kindle format. The Audible audiobook can be bought for $14.95 as well.

From the Hachette Book Group, which is the publisher, it is available in physical form for $32 in hardback form. They also sell the audiobook for $31.99 and the ebook for $17.99.

For now, those are the only locations where the book is available. However, following its official release, it will probably be available across other places as well. So, check retail stores, book shops and be sure to grab a copy of this epic biography.

