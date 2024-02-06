Clayton Kershaw Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Dodgers icon in 2024 following extension with club?

Clayton Kershaw is back. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend and the club have reportedly agreed to a new contract to keep the future Hall of Famer with the only club he has ever known. The 35-year-old is set to return to the club for the 17th season of his career, as it looks increasingly likely that he might spend his entire MLB career with the Dodgers.

"There’s growing belief in the game alltime great LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers for at least a 17th season, sources tell me and @Joelsherman1 The Cooperstown bound Kershaw had a 2.46 ERA in 2023 (below 2.48 career mark) but won’t be ready to pitch at start of 2024" - @JonHeyman

This offseason, the 35-year-old underwent a procedure to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder. Although he has remained one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB, at Clayton Kershaw's advanced age, health may be his biggest obstacle at this stage of his career.

That being said, Kershaw is set to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation at som point this summer. It may take him some time to build up the strength in his throwing arm, but once he does, he could be an x-factor for the Dodgers in the second half of the season.

This could be the same case in fantasy baseball. Kershaw could be a league-winning talent that emerges in the middle of the season. By the time the 2024 fantasy baseball playoffs approach, Kershaw's elite talent could be the difference between winning and losing a pivotal matchup.

That being said, he will miss the first few months of the season, which should tank his draft stock. So, this brings up the question of when fantasy baseball managers should look to draft Kershaw in 2024 drafts.

Clayton Kershaw could be a true bargain near the end of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Fantasy baseball managers will need to track Kershaw as their drafts progress. The future Hall of Famer is an ideal stash candidate later in drafts. Much like Bryce Harper saw his draft stock fall well beyond his actual value last season because he opened the season in the IL.

"Clayton Kershaw signs new LA Dodgers contract, will miss start of 2024, but will be there to join the fun for promising magical season" - @BNightengale

This will be the same case for the Dodgers legend, who will likely find himself drafted in the 65th to 80th starting pitcher. However, if Kershaw is healthy and ready to go in the second half of the season, he could provide the same value as a pitcher drafted twice as early as he was. Don't spend too much draft capital on Kershaw this season, but don't let him go undrafted either.

