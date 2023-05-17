"It's been humbling to see how many people reached out, and I'm thankful for that" - Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw acknowledges overwhelming fan support following mother's decease

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw lost his mother last Saturday morning. Clayton's wife Ellen broke the news at a Dodgers Dream Field unveiling where he could not be present. The field was dedicated to his late mother's memory.

Matthew Moreno, the Managing Editor of DodgerBlue.com and LakersNation.com, posted Clayton Kershaw's statement on Twitter.

Matthew Moreno @Matthew__Moreno Clayton Kershaw: "I just want to say thank you, everybody, for the condolences this week. Fans, everybody reaching out. It's been humbling to see how many people reached out, and I'm thankful for that. She was a great lady. Just thank you to everybody that's reached out." Clayton Kershaw: "I just want to say thank you, everybody, for the condolences this week. Fans, everybody reaching out. It's been humbling to see how many people reached out, and I'm thankful for that. She was a great lady. Just thank you to everybody that's reached out."

Clayton still decided to start the game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins despite his personal loss. However, the player is supposed to step away from the team for a few days thereafter to mourn his loss. Manager Dave Roberts applauded Clayton's dedication to the team.

Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation Whatever happens tonight, just want to give a shoutout and send our condolences to Clayton Kershaw and his family.



Clayton Kershaw's Career in MLB

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw has etched his name in the annals of MLB history with a career that is nothing short of legendary. From his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008 to his current status as one of the game's most dominant pitchers, Kershaw has consistently showcased his unparalleled talent.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kershaw has amassed an impressive array of accolades and achievements. With multiple Cy Young Awards and numerous All-Star selections to his name, he has firmly established himself as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

His fastball, devastating curveball, and pinpoint accuracy on the mound have left opposing batters in awe and often swinging at thin air.

Beyond his individual achievements, Kershaw's impact on the Dodgers franchise is immeasurable. He has played an instrumental role in the team's success, helping them to multiple postseason appearances and a World Series championship in 2020. Kershaw's leadership and consistency have made him a pillar of the Dodgers' pitching staff and a respected figure in the clubhouse.

Off the field, Kershaw's philanthropic efforts are equally impressive. Through the Kershaw's Challenge Foundation, he has made a significant impact on the lives of others, particularly in the realms of education and healthcare.

