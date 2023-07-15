Clayton Kershaw Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period for LA Dodgers star

On July 2, fans got word that Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers would be returning to the All-Star Game. His 10th team, the high-profile lefty is now second among all active players when it comes to All-Star distinctions.

Although fans were hoping to see the 35-year old take the bump for the National League for the second straight seasons, an injury kept the vet out of the action. Now, fans are wondering when they can expect to see him back.

Fans had only just received word of Kershaw's All-Star selection on July 2, when the Dodgers backdated his IL assignment to June 30. According to team physicians, Clayton Kershaw was experiencing shoulder tightness.

sky @GonsolinRBW Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen re-uniting at the All-Star Game 🥺

Although the length of the stint would have activated Clayton Kershaw in time to face off against the New York Mets on July 15, issues remain. According to MLB.com, team Doctor Neal El Attrache said that the leftie needs to "patient", which according to the same source, means that Kershaw will be shelved for another two weeks.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3De86OB The Dodgers will be without Clayton Kershaw for a little while longer.

Following his June 27 start against the Colorado Rockies, an MRI revealed some inflammation in his arm. After a cortisone shot, Kershaw was adamant that he could make another start before the All-Star break. Team doctors, however, were quick to put the stop on any such aspirations.

Last season, Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton as the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader. Moreover, his 2.48 ERA represents the lowest number in modern MLB history for any pitcher with more than 1,000 innings on the mound.

Lingering injuries make Clayton Kershaw retirement a possibility

Injured, 35 years old, one year contract. Those all sound like a recipe for retirement. While Kershaw has treated fans to one of the most wondrous pitching of modern baseball, the time comes for all pitchers, and for Kershaw, that time will come as well.

With the Dodgers reputed to be big offseason contenders for Shohei Ohtani, the 2024 offseason might feature a passing of the torch between Kershaw and Ohtani. After having represented the Dodgers brand tirelessly since joining the team as a fresh-faced 20-year old in 2005. Some things change, but we can confidently say that Kershaw will always be remembered as one of the best ever.

