Clayton Kershaw Injury Update: Veteran Dodgers pitcher set to miss opening day after heading to 60-day injured list

Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday as the team also acquired Andre Lipcius from the Detroit Tigers. The 35-year-old lefty, preparing for his 17th season, has spent his entire career with the team.

While Kershaw is expected to make his return in the second half of the season, Lipcius will add depth to their infield at the minor league level.

Clayton Kershaw was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2006 draft and made his major league debut in 2009. Since then, he has proven to be one of the best pitchers of his generation, winning three Cy Young awards as well as the NL MVP. He has been an integral part of the Dodgers' rotation, helping them to their last World Series title in 2020.

At the end of last season, it was still unclear if Kershaw would ever return as a Dodger. He underwent shoulder surgery in November, which will keep him out of action for the first half of this season. Nonetheless, the LA front office signed him for another year, leaving fans elated. However, as he recovers from surgery and is expected to return to action only in July or August, he has been moved to the IL.

Clayton Kershaw makes way for Andre Lipcius in Dodgers' 40-man roster

Veteran left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw has reported to the Los Angeles Dodgers' camp and has already started working on his rehabilitation program. The team announced that he has been moved to the IL to room for Andre Lipcius on Monday.

Lipcius was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Monday and is expected to report to the Dodgers' camp soon. In the 13 appearances he made for the Tigers last year, he slashed .286/.342/.400 with one home run and four RBIs. He is expected to train with the team ahead of the season and will likely be added to the minor league system once the MLB season starts.

