Clayton Kershaw Injury: When will veteran ace pitch for the Dodgers in 2024?

Clayton Kershaw is remaining with the only club he has ever known in the MLB. The future Hall of Famer and the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to a new contract that will bring Kershaw back to the club for his 17th season. The legendary pitcher will now be back for one of the most anticipated Dodgers seasons in recent history.

"There’s growing belief in the game alltime great LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers for at least a 17th season, sources tell me and @Joelsherman1 The Cooperstown bound Kershaw had a 2.46 ERA in 2023 (below 2.48 career mark) but won’t be ready to pitch at start of 2024" - @JonHeyman

That being said, Clayton Kershaw will be unable to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers until at least the summer. This offseason, the 35-year-old underwent a procedure the repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder.

Although there is no clear timeline for his return to the pitching rotation, it's believed that the superstar will be ready to go at some point this summer. There is a chance at his age that it may take some time for him to ramp up, it's very possible that Kershaw could play an important role for the Dodgers in the second half of the year.

"Milestone watch is now on for Clayton Kershaw. In 2023, Kershaw finished with 2944 career strikeouts, meaning Kershaw is 56 strikeouts from the illustrious 3000 strikeout club." - @RobLariceJr

Kershaw was elite yet again in 2023, even though injuries limited the left-handed starter to only 131.2 innings. In those innings for the Dodgers, Kershaw posted a 13-5 record with a dazzling 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts, earning him his tenth All-Star selection. If he can return to that form when he comes back from injury, he could be a true X-factor for Los Angeles in 2024.

Clayton Kershaw will help form one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB this season

When and if Kershaw returns fully healthy to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotations, it could complete one of the best staffs in the MLB. Health-dependent, by the time Kershaw returns from injury, he could slot into a pitching rotation that features the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Tyler Glasnow, and potentially Bobby Miller or Emmet Sheehan.

"This could be the Dodgers rotation when Clayton Kershaw returns" - @TalkinBaseball_

