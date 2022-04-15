"WHAT THE!" - Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson furious with LA Dodgers manager for pulling Clayton Kershaw out in the 7th inning despite a perfect game

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched a masterpiece yesterday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins. Kershaw went seven innings allowing no base runners and striking out 13 batters in just 80 pitches. The pitcher seemed to be on his way to making baseball history, but then LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after the seven innings of work.

Many baseball fans across the country were dumbfounded by Dave Roberts' decision not to let Clayton Kershaw finish the game. One of those people was Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. He reacted on Twitter, criticizing the Dodgers manager for not allowing Kershaw to complete the feat.

"Clayton Kershaw Perfect game 80 pitches, take him OUT!!!!! WHAT THE! what's the game coming to? 1 of the era's best, and you take him out with a perfect game in the 7th, 7-0 Dodgers winning. Take him OUT! THIS IS BASEBALL PLEASE PEOPLE THAT HAVE NEVER PLAYED GET OUT OF ITS WAY." - @ Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is thinking exactly what every other fan was thinking. How, with only 80 pitches, could they take him out? He was averaging 11.4 pitches per innings and showed little sign of fatigue. This decision is really a head scratcher, and the Dodgers need to explain to fans of baseball why they would ruin a moment like this.

Clayton Kershaw defends manager amid controversy

Clayton Kershaw stood up for his manager and agreed that it was the right decision. Kershaw believes that if the lockout had not taken so long and Spring Training was the full length, he would've been able to finish the game.

Kershaw has been one of the best pitchers baseball has seen over the past 15 years. Kershaw has thrown a no-hitter before, has won multiple Cy Young Awards, and has won a championship, but he has never gotten the chance to throw a perfect game. This would have been another accomplishment Kershaw could have put on his illustrious resume.

Reggie Jackson is right about the decision, and the Dodgers should be ashamed of themselves for not allowing the legend to make MLB history by becoming the 24th player ever to throw a perfect game.

