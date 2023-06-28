Throughout the game at Coors Field, Clayton Kershaw conceded a mere one hit over six innings, contributing significantly to the Dodgers' decisive 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Kershaw's dominance over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night was far from enigmatic. The skilled left-hander from the Dodgers consistently delivered precise pitches, efficiently working the strike zone and generating numerous instances of gentle contact from the opposing batters.
Despite the challenging circumstances of high altitude and a sweltering 90-degree evening, Kershaw managed to navigate the game with exceptional efficiency. He faced a minimum of 18 batters over the course of six innings.
Notably, he accomplished this while throwing only 79 pitches. The conditions, which would be demanding for any pitcher, were particularly notable given that Kershaw is a 35-year-old veteran with an extensive career tallying 2,676 innings pitched.
FOX Sports: MLB posted the news of the exceptional pitcher being fatigued after pitching for six scoreless innings, except for one hit.
"Clayton Kershaw's night is done after six scoreless innings, allowing one hit." - the post read.
MLB fans on Twitter were full of praise for Kershaw as he showed his dominance throughout six innings.
"Incoming cy young" - one fan said.
"The MLB has never seen a better pitcher in the history of its game" - another fan commented.
Clayton Kershaw’s on-field dominance
From the moment Kershaw joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, his impact on the field has been undeniable.
However, it was his exceptional performance during the 2011 season that truly set him apart. Leading the league with an impressive 21 wins and showcasing an exceptional ERA of 2.28, Kershaw's achievements at the age of 23 earned him his first Cy Young Award.
Throughout his illustrious career, Kershaw has consistently demonstrated his excellence, earning nine All-Star appearances, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award, and even securing a World Series title.