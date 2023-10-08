Clayton Kershaw had a disastrouts outing during the game 1 of the NLDS between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran pitcher couldn't even get through one full innings before being taken off the mound. LA ended up losing 11-2 in a below par effort.

Clayton Kershaw battled most of the second half of the season with a tender throwing shoulder. Yet he was able to give in some strong performances for the Dodgers recording a 2.23 ERA over his last eight starts. He had regained his position as LA's primary ace in an injury plagued starting rotation and had earned the right to be their first starter.

But things didn't go as planned as the Diamondbacks never let him settle. It was the first time in his 454 starts career that he had failed to complete even a single innings. He gave away five consecutive hits before he could get an out. That out was his only consolation in the game as he was removed after eight batters scored six runs for the Dbacks.

There was a lot of expectation riding on the veteran pitcher as he enters the twilight phase of his career. Speaking after the game, Kershaw felt that he had disappointed his team with his performance.

"It's just embarrassing really," Kershaw said afterwards. "I just feel like I let everybody down and it's a tough way to start the postseason. Obviously, we still have a chance at this thing but that wasn't the way it should've started for me."

Clayton Kershaw will look to make a strong comeback if needed

The Dodgers lost home ground advantage after the loss and need to win at least two games on the road when the series moves to Arizona after game 2. If they make it to game 4, Kershaw will be requried to start after a much needed rest. He will look to make a comeback and put up a strong performance for his team.