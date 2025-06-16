Clayton Kershaw reveals gender of his 5th child on Father’s Day

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw made a personal announcement on Sunday during the team's series finale against NL West rivals the San Francisco Giants.

On Father's Day, the three-time Cy Young winner announced he was becoming a father for the fifth time. Kershaw's wife, Ellen, is expecting a fifth child.

On the ESPN broadcast from the dugout, Kershaw shared that they are expecting a daughter.

"We had a gender reveal today," Kershaw said. "We've got No. 5 coming, we got another girl coming. We got bookend girls to go with our three boys. Today was a very special Father's Day for us."

Kershaw married Ellen in 2010, and they share four children: three sons, Charley, Cooper, and Chance and a daughter, Cali Ann.

Sunday's announcement marks an eventful week for the veteran Dodgers ace. While he displayed his Cy Young caliber from the mound on Saturday against the Giants, his Bible passage on a Pride-themed hat during the team's Pride Night celebrations divided opinions.

Clayton Kershaw takes pride in shutout performance against Giants

Clayton Kershaw had the best start of the season on Saturday as he went seven innings deep without conceding a run and striking out five Giants batters.

It was only the second time a Dodgers pitcher threw seven innings this season, the first since Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Kershaw took pride in his outing as it resulted in an emphatic 11-5 win.

“Maybe it’s my personality, I don’t know, you never feel great about it,” Kershaw said. “I think there’s always things you want to have back. But the results, ultimately, at the end of the day, to win the game, that’s the most important thing.

"In the moment, I can think of some pitches off the top of my head that I’d like to have back, that I’d like to throw better. But there areono restrictions physicallyeor health-wise, which is great. It’s just kind of pitching now, which is good.”

Clayton Kershaw's scoreless outing helped the Dodgers tie the series 1-1 and the NL West leaders claimed the series after a narrow 5-4 win in the series decider on Sunday.

