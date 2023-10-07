Los Angeles Dodgers veteran starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is set to start Saturday's NLDS opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be the fourth consecutive Saturday start for the three-time Cy Young winner and it could be his last postseason in the MLB.

Kershaw has been struggling with a shoulder injury over the course of the season but he has fought through it to make himself available for the postseason.

Clayton Kershaw was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2006 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2008. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best pitchers of his generation, winning three Cy Young Awards, an NL MVP and a World Series. He is without a doubt one of the best starters in Dodgers history and will likely make the Hall of Fame soon.

However, even at the age of 35, Kershaw never quits. Despite struggling with a shoulder injury over the course of the season, he has managed a 13-5 record with a 2.46 ERA. It has to be noted that the team's management has used him effectively while still being cautious and his availability for the NLDS could be a huge boost. The veteran joked about starting in yet another Saturday night start ahead of the series:

"It really messes up my college football watching."

Clayton Kershaw set to make 32nd career playoff start with the Dodgers

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ready to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, Clayton Kershaw is on the books to make his 32nd career playoff start.

It has been noted by many fans and analysts that his record in the MLB postseason has not been great in the past, with a 4.22 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 38 appearances.

However, the 35-year-old believes that he is a more experienced player now and is used to the nerves. In Friday's press conference, he added that he would rather fail on the big stage rather than not reach the big stage at all.