For Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen, this Mother's Day was particularly emotional as they dedicated a new baseball field in honor of Clayton's late mother who passed away this Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Kershaw's charity organization, Kershaw's Challenge, partnered with the L.A. Dodgers Foundation to inaugurate Dodgers Dreamfields Nos. 59 and 60.

Unfortunately, Clayton was unable to attend the unveiling due to his mother's passing. During the dedication ceremony, Ellen delivered a heartfelt speech about her mother-in-law, Marianne, and the profound impact she had on Clayton's life. Ellen spoke of Marianne's unwavering love and support, and how she instilled in Clayton the values of hard work and perseverance. She shared fond memories of Marianne's dedication to attending her children's sporting events, even amidst a busy schedule.

As Ellen concluded her speech, she announced that the new baseball field would be dedicated to Clayton's mother's memory.

"We dedicate this field to his sweet mom." - Ellen said.

"Here's Ellen Kershaw's heartfelt message." - Matthew Moreno posted on Twitter.

This Mother's Day was undoubtedly bittersweet for Clayton Kershaw and Ellen, as they navigated both the joy of celebrating motherhood and the sadness of losing Clayton's mother. While they may have experienced a profound loss, they cherish the memories and the love she left behind. With the dedication of the new baseball field, they have a lasting way to honor her memory for years to come.

Dodgers Improbable Baseball @Dodgers_Podcast Celebrating Mother's Day today, finding out the news that Clayton Kershaw's mom has passed away today feels even more devastating. All of us in Dodger Nation are praying for you Kersh Celebrating Mother's Day today, finding out the news that Clayton Kershaw's mom has passed away today feels even more devastating. All of us in Dodger Nation are praying for you Kersh 🙏 https://t.co/iPOLmd3Z3G

Clayton Kershaw is all set to play against the Twins

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 10, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Clayton is all set to make his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, just three days after he lost his mother. It is expected that he will take some time off from the team afterward to mourn his loss, although the specific timetable has yet to be determined.

Losing a parent is always challenging, and the timing of losing his mother just before Mother's Day has undoubtedly added to the emotional weight on Kershaw. Dave Roberts, the Dodgers' manager, shared that Kershaw is still expected to make his start, but he may go on the bereavement list afterward, as mentioned by Bill Plunkett on Twitter.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr Clayton Kershaw’s mother died yesterday. But #Dodgers Dave Roberts said Kershaw is still expected to make his scheduled start Tuesday. Could go on bereavement list after that. Clayton Kershaw’s mother died yesterday. But #Dodgers Dave Roberts said Kershaw is still expected to make his scheduled start Tuesday. Could go on bereavement list after that.

