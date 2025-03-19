Clayton Kershaw trades fastballs for off-day thrills with wife Ellen & kids before Dodgers’ big game in Tokyo

Veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has contributed to the team's success for over a decade. The three-time Cy Young winner is enjoying time with his family in Japan as the Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

Although Kershaw is not on the Dodgers' roster for the two-game series against the Cubs, the All-Star pitcher is seeing sights in Japan with his wife, Ellen and their four kids.

The Dodgers posted a video of the Kershaws enjoying their time in Japan on X. In the video, Kershaw can be seen riding the Shinkansen (Bullet Train) for their trip from Tokyo to Kyoto.

"We’re trying to take the bullet train to Kyoto. Everyone is excited. It seems like it will be fun," Kershaw said. "Wow, look how fast we’re going!"

Clayton Kershaw and his family were also seen exploring the streets of Kyoto after their train journey. They explored a bamboo forest while riding a rickshaw. Last week, the veteran hurler was also seen learning about the traditional Japanese sport of sumo wrestling with his kids and also competed in a match.

Clayton Kershaw placed on 60-day injured list by Dodgers

Last month, Clayton Kershaw finalized a one-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the Dodgers for an 18th season. However, the three-time Cy Young winner underwent surgery on his left knee and big toe in the offseason.

Kershaw will be starting the 2025 season on the injured list and he was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer's contract and optioned left-hander Justin Wrobleski in their roster moves on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has been struggling with injuries over the last couple of seasons and made just seven starts in the Dodgers' World Series-winning campaign last year. He finished with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA in an injury-riddled campaign.

Although Clayton Kershaw will be making a late start to the 2025 season, the All-Star pitcher would be eyeing 3,000 career strikeouts to solidify his Hall of Fame case. Kershaw is 36 strikeouts away from reaching the milestone, only done by 19 MLB pitchers.

