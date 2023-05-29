Cleveland Guardians rookie pitcher Logan Allen had the best day of his young career Monday, striking out 10 batters while allowing three hits and two walks over seven innings of a 5-0 shutout at the Baltimore Orioles.
The seven innings were an MLB-career high for Allen, who was making his seventh big-league start. He improved to 2-2 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.72 with his big day against the Orioles.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was highly complimentary of his hurler after the game, telling reporters:
"Anytime we look up and somebody’s pitching into the seventh, you’re generally feeling pretty good. But he’s learning on the job and he’s doing a pretty good job of it."
Logan Allen said that he was as excited about going seven innings as he was striking out 10 batters, telling reporters after the game:
"That’s something all of our starters pride themselves on, trying to make it as easy as we can for the bullpen when we do turn it over to them."
Allen became the eighth pitcher in Cleveland Guardians franchise history to notch a 10-strikeout game within his first seven starts. Current Cleveland hurler Triston McKenzie accomplished the feat in 2020.
However, with Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale about to come off the injured list, Cleveland will likely have to choose whether to send Allen back to Triple-A Columbus or go with a six-man pitching rotation.
Logan Allen's tremendous game improved the Guardians to 24-29 on the season. Cleveland remains just three games out of first place in spite of being five games below .500 as the division-leading Minnesota Twins are just 27-26 so far in 2023.
Logan Allen may force the Cleveland Guardians to keep him in the majors
With Civale and McKenzie both about to come off the IL, the Guardians will face a challenge when it comes to a suddenly overflowing starting rotation.