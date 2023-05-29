Cleveland Guardians rookie pitcher Logan Allen had the best day of his young career Monday, striking out 10 batters while allowing three hits and two walks over seven innings of a 5-0 shutout at the Baltimore Orioles.

The seven innings were an MLB-career high for Allen, who was making his seventh big-league start. He improved to 2-2 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.72 with his big day against the Orioles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was highly complimentary of his hurler after the game, telling reporters:

"Anytime we look up and somebody’s pitching into the seventh, you’re generally feeling pretty good. But he’s learning on the job and he’s doing a pretty good job of it."

Miller @Miller18289 @TalkinBaseball_ This is a picture of modern day Randy Johnson @TalkinBaseball_ This is a picture of modern day Randy Johnson

Michael @MichaelHook_CLE Logan Allen and Herb Score are the only Cleveland pitchers to have 3+ 8 SO games in their first 7 major league games.



We will riot if he is sent down. Logan Allen and Herb Score are the only Cleveland pitchers to have 3+ 8 SO games in their first 7 major league games. We will riot if he is sent down.

Guardians of the Tribe @75yearstoolong

They have to keep em up @CleGuardians No way they send the kids back downThey have to keep em up @CleGuardians No way they send the kids back down They have to keep em up

Logan Allen said that he was as excited about going seven innings as he was striking out 10 batters, telling reporters after the game:

"That’s something all of our starters pride themselves on, trying to make it as easy as we can for the bullpen when we do turn it over to them."

Ben Teaford @THE_Ben_Teaford @CleGuardians Hard to believe that I saw this guy pitch last year in Akron and now he’s carving up one the best offenses in the game. Simply incredible! #ForTheLand @CleGuardians Hard to believe that I saw this guy pitch last year in Akron and now he’s carving up one the best offenses in the game. Simply incredible! #ForTheLand

Jonathan Barnes @jbarnes1224 @CleGuardians One of the most dominant pitching performances I’ve seen in person @CleGuardians One of the most dominant pitching performances I’ve seen in person

Allen became the eighth pitcher in Cleveland Guardians franchise history to notch a 10-strikeout game within his first seven starts. Current Cleveland hurler Triston McKenzie accomplished the feat in 2020.

However, with Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale about to come off the injured list, Cleveland will likely have to choose whether to send Allen back to Triple-A Columbus or go with a six-man pitching rotation.

Steve johnson @Coffeebeansteve @CleGuardians He pitched well today best outing of the year @CleGuardians He pitched well today best outing of the year

Logan Allen's tremendous game improved the Guardians to 24-29 on the season. Cleveland remains just three games out of first place in spite of being five games below .500 as the division-leading Minnesota Twins are just 27-26 so far in 2023.

Hugh Jassole @Hugh_Jassole48 @CleGuardians Hell of a job from the young fella. He’s been great since coming up. @CleGuardians Hell of a job from the young fella. He’s been great since coming up.

Logan Allen may force the Cleveland Guardians to keep him in the majors

Starting pitcher Logan Allen #41 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches

With Civale and McKenzie both about to come off the IL, the Guardians will face a challenge when it comes to a suddenly overflowing starting rotation.

Poll : 0 votes