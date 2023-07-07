Cleveland Guardians No. 2 prospect George Valera incited a bench-clearing brawl while at bat in a minor league game on Thursday.

Valera, an outfielder for the Columbus Rubber Ducks, was at bat in the third inning against the Nashville Sounds. In-between pitches, he appeared to take exception with Nashville catcher Alex Jackson.

The two began jawing at one another as home plate umpire Tanner Moore attempted to intervene. Valera poked Jackson, shoved Moore, and then took a swing at Jackson as the benches emptied.

Guardians #2 prospect George Valera pushed an umpire and threw some punches at the catcher last night

There is no word yet as to what punishment George Valera will face for his role in the brawl, and the Cleveland Guardians are likely keeping their eye on the situation.

Valera joined the Guardians organization after signing as an international free agent while still a teenager. While he is a native of Queens, New York, he grew up in the Dominican Republic.

George Valera began the 2023 season on the injured list after aggravating his surgically repaired right hand during the offseason. Since making his 2023 debut with Columbus, he is hitting just .187 with no home runs this season.

In five minor league seasons at every level of the Guardians organization, Valera is hitting .246 with 53 home runs and 196 RBI. He is considered Cleveland's top hitting prospect, ranked ahead of recently promoted catcher Bo Naylor and one spot behind recently promoted pitcher Gavin Williams.

In an interview with MLB.com in February, Valera described his approach at the plate. He said:

"When I’m in the box, I don’t care who you are. I’m going to compete and I’m going to try to beat you. It doesn’t matter if you’re my mom or my dad, I’m going to try my best. I don’t really see it as Major League or Minor League pitchers. I just see it as competition and somebody I got to beat right now."

George Valera could have a difficult time cracking the Cleveland Guardians lineup

George Valera #76 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a photo during media day at Goodyear Ballpark

As things stand, Valera could have a difficult time cracking the Guardians lineup. Cleveland is well-stocked with outfielders as Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, and Will Brennan currently man the three outfield spots. The team also employs heavy-hitting Josh Bell as the designated hitter.

After Thursday's spectacle, Valera could be seen as trade bait to land an established major leaguer capable of contributing to a pennant chase.

