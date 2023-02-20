The Cleveland Guardians will be without a pair of the team's top prospects for the foreseeable future. Top pitching prospect Daniel Espino is being shut down for at least eight weeks with a strain/tear in his shoulder, while 2022 first-round draft pick Chase DeLauter – an outfielder – will miss four-five months with a fractured foot.
“I think we gotta remind ourselves like, 'OK he’s really young,'” Guardians manager Terry Francona told MLB.com regarding Espino. “So, patience isn’t always the easiest word, but it’s the best word. So, we’re gonna do the right thing. That’s the most important thing is doing the right thing. How many times have you heard me say it?
"It can’t just be when it’s convenient. So, we’ll do the right thing.”
Espino, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system. DeLauter is the team's No. 7 prospect. While DeLauter is likely still a couple years away from vying for a place in the big leagues, Espino was projected to compete for a spot on Cleveland's pitching staff at some point this season.
Espino, whose arsenal of pitches has impressed major league hitters in previous spring training camps, was shut down for the season in May due to patellar tendinitis after amassing 35 strikeouts in four starts with Class AA Akron. DeLauter has yet to play a minor league game due to recurring foot fractures.
DeLauter, the 16th pick of the 2022 draft, hit .402 with 15 home runs, 27 doubles, four triples and 24 stolen bases in 30 attempts in 66 college games at James Madison University.
Cleveland Guardians need stream of youngsters to remain competitive
The Cleveland Guardians do not have a fat bank account to spend on high-priced free agents, so the team requires a fresh stream of young talent to continue infiltrating the ranks in order to remain competitive.
Cleveland surprised many MLB prognosticators last season by winning the American League Central by 11 games with a 92-70 record. The Guardians then swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round of the AL playoffs before a narrow five-game loss to the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.
The Guardians are projected to have a payroll of just over $75 million for 2023, which is less than the New York Mets will pay in luxury tax.