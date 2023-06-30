The Cleveland Guardians succumbed to the inevitable, debuting a jersey sleeve advertising patch on Friday. The advertisement will make its first on-field appearance on July 3.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, an Ohio-based company, will have its logo on the team's jerseys through at least the 2026 season.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



Excited to welcome Ohio-based Marathon as our jersey patch partner beginning July 3, 2023 and extending through the 2026 season.



#ForTheLand Another reminder that baseball season is a Marathon, not a sprint.Excited to welcome Ohio-based Marathon as our jersey patch partner beginning July 3, 2023 and extending through the 2026 season. Another reminder that baseball season is a Marathon, not a sprint.Excited to welcome Ohio-based Marathon as our jersey patch partner beginning July 3, 2023 and extending through the 2026 season.#ForTheLand https://t.co/Dnc5KlU5cj

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marathon has been a Cleveland Guardians corporate partner since 2001. Financial terms of the deal putting the company's logo on the jerseys were not disclosed.

The Guardians are the 12th MLB team to feature a jersey patch.

Clefan330 @CLEfan330 @CleGuardians Can’t be serious, so now our jerseys look like the fan giveaway jerseys. @CleGuardians Can’t be serious, so now our jerseys look like the fan giveaway jerseys.

JAMiE SQUiRES @Jamecube



2) at least the colors kind of match. This is probably one of the better choices



3) be thankful it’s just a basic logo and not a 5 word name of a company



4) it looks way better than any of these @CleGuardians 1) this was going to happen eventually2) at least the colors kind of match. This is probably one of the better choices3) be thankful it’s just a basic logo and not a 5 word name of a company4) it looks way better than any of these @CleGuardians 1) this was going to happen eventually2) at least the colors kind of match. This is probably one of the better choices3) be thankful it’s just a basic logo and not a 5 word name of a company4) it looks way better than any of these https://t.co/mODD6OKWR1

Jay @HugeGuardiac6 @CleGuardians You couldn’t at least get them to change the coloring on the blue and red to match the jerseys? Better be taking this extra money to sign or trade for and extend a power bat @CleGuardians You couldn’t at least get them to change the coloring on the blue and red to match the jerseys? Better be taking this extra money to sign or trade for and extend a power bat

Marathon’s Senior Vice President of Global Clean Products Brian Partee said in a statement:

"With our Ohio roots and just over a decade separating our foundings, we think it's fitting to be the Cleveland Guardians inaugural jersey patch sponsor. While we can both be proud of our past, it’s the future we’re most excited about, including this partnership. As a bonus, many of our employees and customers are generational and passionate fans of the celebrated ball club."

DEAN Wachtel STS USS Sunfish SSN 649🇺🇸🇺🇦 @wachteldean54LV @CleGuardians I have no doubt that you will finish the Marathon but I do wonder how far back you will be from the top finishers. Right now I don't know if you will even be in the middle of the pack. @CleGuardians I have no doubt that you will finish the Marathon but I do wonder how far back you will be from the top finishers. Right now I don't know if you will even be in the middle of the pack.

Evan Schulz @schulz_EvanCP @CleGuardians Guys I love you but this is so so so ugly @CleGuardians Guys I love you but this is so so so ugly

Guardians President of Business Brian Barren said in a statement:

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with Marathon as our inaugural jersey patch partner. When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer, than we have."

Some Guardians fans had grand plans on how to spend the influx of money from the sleeve ad. However, it should be noted that the Guardians are not expected to be in on the free agent bidding for Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Austink @Kukura_Austin @CleGuardians Glad to see Marathon paid for Ohtani’s free agency signing! @CleGuardians Glad to see Marathon paid for Ohtani’s free agency signing!

Cleveland Guardians tied for first in AL Central

Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 30, 2023

The Guardians were tied with the Minnesota Twins for first place in American League Central heading into a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The entirety of the AL Central is sub-.500, with Cleveland and Minnesota both sporting winning percentages of .488. The Twins are 40-42, the Guardians are 39-41.

Poll : 0 votes