Longtime WWE wrestler and former WWE champion CM Punk made a return to WWE's pay-per-view event, the Survivor Series, which was held in Chicago, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. His return was kept under wraps by the wrestling entertainment brand and fittingly, it served its purpose.

Punk's "Cult of Personality" entrance theme played after the main event of the card, and he entered the arena before the show ended. With the crowd howling in surprise, Punk kneeled in his iconic position and exclaimed, "It's clobberin' time!"

His return sent shockwaves, with MLB's Instagram account posting the WWE wrestler in a Chicago Cubs jersey from the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans who were hyped up with his return to the ring took to Instagram to celebrate his return.

"Glad that all of the media is giving this the attention it deserves, because we really thought we’d never see the day," one fan said.

"MLB watching Survivor Series," another fan reacted.

Here are a few fan reactions to the post:

Fan Reaction

CM Punk is a Chicago Cubs fan

The WWE wrestler hosted CSN Chicago's parade coverage back in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs defeated the LA Dodgers to earn the NL pennant, and also went on to win the World Series, taking down the Cleveland Indians in seven games.

Expand Tweet

Before his return to WWE in Survivor Series, Punk was part of another promotion, AEW Wrestling.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in August after a backstage brawl with wrestler Jack Perry. Punk, a two-time AEW world champion, had been in the promotion for two years, a time fraught with injury and behind-the-scenes intrigue, including multiple physical altercations.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.