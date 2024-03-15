"Coach, he's ready" - Rangers fans rally around Wyatt Langford's first team spot after rookie sensation's Spring Training grand slam

In the ongoing Spring Training game between the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds, Wyatt Langford took the Reds' pitcher deep for a grand slam in the fourth innings. The hit against Buck Farmer at Surprise Stadium sent Rangers fans into a frenzy.

This coming from a Rangers prospect is an exciting update for the club ahead of the season, in which they'll be defending their World Series title.

Fans were ecstatic for the rookie, who is having an excellent Spring Training:

"Coach he’s ready," one fan said.

"Similar swing to former silver slugger award winner Dean Palmer. Similar mannerisms as well," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Prospects running the game for Rangers in 2024 season

The Rangers have retained most of their core from last season, but some exciting young talent is already knocking on the door. Last year, fans saw Evan Carter, who contributed immensely to the title campaign. And now another rookie, Wyatt Langford, has been stealing the spotlight in Spring Training.

Langford was picked No. 4 in the 2023 MLB draft. Moreover, the 22-year-old is the No. 6 overall prospect in the majors, according to the MLB pipeline.

In 12 preseason games, Langford is hitting .375 with a 1.243 OPS, including 13 hits, five home runs and 14 RBIs. This statline should push his case for a position on the Opening Day roster.

According to FanGraphs, Evan Carter is projected to have 575 plate appearances, while Langford is projected to have 588.

While Carter is certainly a big name already, Langford's talent has yet to hit big league games. But if this Spring Training is any testament to what's to come, he is in for a good rookie year.

If he is on the majors roster, he will mostly see time between outfield corners and the designated hitter spot.

The Rangers are having some concerns about the lineup for the first week. Injuries to Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung are sure to shake the infield depth.

They will be up against the Chicago Cubs next on March 28.

