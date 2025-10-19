  • home icon
  • Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood’s wives share touching notes as Will Smith’s spouse celebrates Dodgers’ World Series berth

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:40 GMT
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Will Smith and his family will be looking to celebrate their third World Series ring (Source: Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to consecutive World Series appearances after they swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinelli Smith, shared heartwarming pictures of the family during the postgame celebrations.

Cara posted three pictures on her Instagram that gave her followers an insight into the family's lives. Will, Cara, and their daughters, Charlotte and Layton Elizabeth, were seen posing on the Dodger Stadium field. The second picture showed Charlotte, seated on a chair, looking up to her father, as he addressed the media, while the final saw Cara gleefully embracing the younger Layton Elizabeth.

"We are going BACK TO THE WORLD SERIES!!!!" Cara exclaimed.
The post received warm comments from former Dodgers players, outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, and starting pitcher Alex Wood's wife, Suzanna.

Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood&#039;s wives&#039; comments on Cara&#039;s post (Source: Instagram @caramartinellismith)
Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood's wives' comments on Cara's post (Source: Instagram @caramartinellismith)

Even though Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood have moved on from the organization, they remain close with Smith. Wood, the eldest of the three, had made his Dodgers debut in 2015, ahead of Bellinger in 2017, and Smith in 2019. Even though Wood left the club in 2018, he rejoined the team in 2020, where the three shared the clubhouse.

The post also received heartwarming messages from the partners of current Dodgers players, including Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla; Tanner Scott's wife, Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen; Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie; and Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power.

Dodgers WAGs comments on Cara Martinelli Smith&#039;s post (Source: Instagram @caramartinellismith)
Dodgers WAGs comments on Cara Martinelli Smith's post (Source: Instagram @caramartinellismith)

Will Smith and Cara have been together since their time in college at the University of Louisville. The couple got married in 2020, with Charlotte being born in 2022, and Layton being born two years later.

Will Smith acknowledges Shohei Ohtani's excellence after NLCS win

Will Smith had a special mention for Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani in his celebratory post for the Dodgers team. A picture in the carousel posted on Will Smith's account featured the catcher fist pumping Ohtani during his start in Game 4.

Shohei Ohtani pitched 6.0 scoreless innings for the Dodgers while striking out ten batters. With the bat, he went 3-for-3, which were three solo home runs, and drew a walk.

The Dodgers await the winners of the ALCS the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. LA is looking to win its third World Series this decade.

