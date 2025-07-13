Cody Bellinger enjoys romantic birthday moments with Chase as well-wishes arrive from Gerrit Cole, Will Smith, Corey Seager’s spouses and more

New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger turned 30 years old on Sunday. For the occasion, Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, a renowned model, took him out for a romantic date.

On Sunday, Bellinger's wife shared a three-snap Instagram post. The first snap showed the couple in a romantic post, the highlight being a hilarious note pasted on Bellinger's forehead that read, "old as fuk."

The second snap was a picture of the birthday cake, while the third was taken just before they seemingly shared a playful kiss.

"Happy birthday bestie husband I love you so much [Cody Bellinger]," she captioned the post.

Before playing with the Yankees, Bellinger had played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Many of the spouses of his current and former teams commented on the heartfelt birthday post.

"Happy birthday bopppper [Cody Bellinger] your wife is hot!!," wrote Madisyn, the wife of Corey Seager.

Seager is currently the shortstop of the Texas Rangers. He played with Bellinger for the Dodgers.

"Love this love!!!," commented Ashley, the spouse of Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon.

"STUNNING!!! Not over it 😍😍," said Cara, the better half of Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

"Beautiful!!! Hbd to the ultimate hype man!" wrote Mary, the wife of Chris Taylor.

Taylor plays for the Los Angeles Angels, but played with Bellinger for the Dodgers.

"We know who was really on aux!!! And it wasn’t Dansby," commented Mallory Pugh, the soccer star wife of Cubs' Dansby Swanson.

"Happy bday Cody!!" said Amy, the wife of injured Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole.

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase recaps her week with family

On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger's wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post featuring candid moments from the week. The first snap was a portrait of herself, while the subsequent ones showed her daughters and her husband.

"Accidentally shared before I figured out a caption oops," she captioned the post.

Wives of Will Smith, Tanner Scott, Walker Buehler, and Joe Kelly reacted in the comments section.

"last pic 🤌🏼," Smith's wife wrote.

Funnily enough, the last picture of the snap was a board that read, "If one glass of wine is good for you...Just imagine what a whole bottle could do." Meanwhile, the other MLB spouses focused on Bellinger's wife's beauty.

"Beauty Chaaaase 😍," Kelly's wife wrote.

"Stunning!" Buehler's better half commented.

"GORG😍," Smith's spouse said.

Cody Bellinger has been in a relationship with Carter since 2020, and they are proud parents of 4-year-old Caiden and 2-year-old Cy.

