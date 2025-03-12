Cody Bellinger Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft the former MVP as he looks to replace Juan Soto in the lineup?

One of the most curious players entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season is Cody Bellinger. The 2019 National League MVP has had a roller coaster career since he won the award, struggling to consistently put up massive numbers on a yearly basis.

That being said, when Cody Bellinger is on, he can be force for whatever team's uniform he is wearing. The veteran was acquired by the New York Yankees this offseason and is expected to help the club make up for some of the production that they lost with Juan Soto's departure in unrestricted free agency.

Bellinger was solid, albeit unspectacular last season as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Through 130 games last season Bellinger posted a .266 batting average with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a .751 OPS. While those numbers might not jump off the page, he was a monster in 2023, earning a Silver Slugger Award after hitting 26 homers with a .307 batting average.

The move to Yankee Stadium and batting alongside the likes of Aaron Judge makes him an intriguing pick in fantasy baseball. According to Statcast, Cody Bellinger's adjusted home runs if he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium would have seen his total jump to 24 last season. This small difference could be impactful in 2025.

Cody Bellinger should be a safe pick somewhere in rounds 8-10 in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts

The key to drafting Bellinger this season is to make sure you don't pull the trigger too soon, no matter how much you believe in his potential success this season with the New York Yankees. According to Fantasy Pros, Bellinger's current average draft position is 93rd, which would place him firmly between rounds 8-10.

This is the prime area that fantasy baseball managers should look to select him. Other players that are going in this range include Luis Robert Jr., Tyler Glasnow, and Junior Caminero. All of these players come with their owns risks, however, at this point of the draft, the potential upside for Cody Bellinger in the Yankees lineup could make him the best pick of the bunch.

Depending on how one's roster is shaping us, Cody Bellinger's versatility only adds to his values in fantasy leagues. Right now in ESPN leagues, Bellinger is eligible to play OF, 1B, and DH, which could make him an even more tempting choice as drafts roll along.

