Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: Insider thinks former MVP could be a solid consolation if Giants fail to land Ohtani

After putting up a rebound season for the ages, Cody Bellinger has opened more than a few doors for himself. Now in the throes of a potentially very lucrative free agency, Bellinger is one of the hottest names on the market.

2023 was the year in which Cody Bellinger proved that he still "has it". The 28-year old slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs on the season with the Cubs. For the 2019 NL MVP who was released by the Dodgers for horrendous hitting, it was a solid way to silence his detractors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"CODY BELLINGER ROBS JASON HEYWARD OF A HOME RUN" - Cubs Zone

Now testing the waters in free agency after declined the Cubs' option for 2024, Bellinger is viewed as one of the most eligible free agents out there. According to one MLB analyst, Bellinger could be right up there with the very best.

In a recent appearance on the MLB Network, analyst Jon Morosi drew a connection between Bellinger and the San Francisco Giants. Per Morosi's reports, Bellinger could be a solid signing should the Giants fail in their quest for Shohei Ohtani, which looks to be less likely by the day.

Expand Tweet

"@jonmorosi talks through how Cody Bellinger's market will be impacted from Ohtani's decision and a couple underrated free agent bats. #MLBHotStove" - MLB Network

Right now, the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are considered prime landing spots for Ohtani. With the Giants fading into the background, Morosi thinks that Bellinger is one of the best consolation signings around.

Cody Bellinger won the 2017 Rookie of the Year Award after hitting .267/.352/.581 with 39 home runs and 97 RBIs. Two years later, the Arizona-native connected for 47 home runs and 115 RBIs in his MVP campaign. However, things soon went pear-shaped, as Bellinger only managed to hit .193 across 2021 and 2022, ultimately leading to the Los Angeles Dodgers releasing him.

Morosi drew comparisons to the Giants' December 2022 free agency play for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, which fizzled out almost exactly a year ago. After a disapointing 2023 season, a long-term deal with Bellinger could be exactly what the Giants need to get back on track.

Cody Bellinger has a lot of good baseball left to play

While Bellinger's time in LA is water under the bridge, it is hard not to imagine that there might be an inkling of regret in the Dodgers front office. In 2023, Bellinger proved that his slump with the Dodgers was just that, a slump. By pursuing him in the long-term, the Giants could add one of the best bats in baseball to their lineup.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.