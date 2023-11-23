Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: Move to Bronx now in doubt with Yankees having 'mixed feelings' on former NL MVP

Although the offseason may belong to Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is likely the most sought-after offensive player on the free agent market. The former National League MVP enjoyed arguably the greatest bounce-back season in recent years, which should see him handsomely rewarded this offseason.

Cody Bellinger will garner the most interest from teams looking to add a power-hitting, left-handed batter. After signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs last season, the veteran slugger bet on himself in order to secure a new long-term deal.

"If the Yankees do pass on Bellinger (his metrics are not that hot) Do they get Kepler and put him in CF. Kepler metrics are some of the best for OFs. Lots are RED" - @BobbyMilone29

One of the teams most heavily linked to the free agent has been the New York Yankees, who not only have a need for an outfielder but are looking to revamp their offense. Many experts believe that Belinger's left-handed batting stance could thrive in the home run-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

That being said, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that there are "mixed feelings" with the New York Yankees organization about signing Bellinger. According to Heyman, the data surrounding Bellinger's impressive 2023 season suggest that it may be difficult for him to repeat his production moving forward.

"Cody Bellinger had a .370 wOBA in 2023 (13th in MLB). Cody Bellinger had a .331 xwOBA in 2023 (69th in MLB, also nice). I can't wait to see what numbers he puts up next year because that regression is going to be something else" - @Korsakov97

Bellinger posted a wOBA that was nearly 40 points higher than his xwOBA, which suggests that the former NL MVP greatly overperformed his expected numbers. This is a major reason why some teams may be hesitant to hand a lucrative contract this offseason.

Cody Bellinger has been linked to several teams this offseason

Although the analytics behind Bellinger's numbers suggest that the veteran slugger will see some significant regression next season, there are still several teams looking to sign him in free agency.

Even though the New York Yankees may be uncertain about Bellinger, they are still considered one of the favorites to secure him to a contract. Other teams that have been linked to Bellinger include the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox.

