Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: Two-time All-Star ends speculation with Cubs reunion on a three-year, $80 million contract

Cody Bellinger's free agency saga finally comes to a halt as the two-time All-Star has reportedly signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. He will reunite with the team he represented in 2023 on a reported $80 million deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to break the news of Bellinger's return to Chicago. The three-year contract includes two opt-outs after each of the first two years. The former NLCS MVP will be earning $30 million in each of his first two years if he doesn't decide to opt out and $20 million in the final year of his contract.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bellinger, who made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, won several accolades with the team, including the World Series title in 2020. However, a disappointing year with the team saw the Dodgers let the star OF hit free agency in 2022.

Cubs finally capture Cody Bellinger's signature after prolonged pursuit

The delay in Bellinger's signature is believed to be down to his asking price since the former NL MVP is still in his prime and showcased his supreme slugging skills with a productive season with the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

Cubs were always interested in resigning the former NL Rookie of the Year but Bellinger's agent Scott Boras has reportedly set a steep asking price for the free agency after a resurgent 2023 in Chicago.

The team's interest in last season's National League Comeback Player of the Year was cemented after Cubs owner Tom Ricketts' recent remarks.

"We’re just waiting. Waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage," , Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said last week. "It could be any time now or it could be a few weeks. We’ll see where it goes."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.