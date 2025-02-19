Cody Bellinger gets brutally honest about expectations after Juan Soto’s Yankees exit

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in town to replace a big name but rather to contribute in the best possible way. This comes on the heels of what the club underwent this offseason.

Ad

The Yankees wanted to re-sign AL MVP finalist Juan Soto, even offering a 16-year, $760 million contract. However, the Mets offered him a better deal (15 years, $765 million). To offset the loss, the Yankees signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal and brought over Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs via trade.

Addressing the media at spring training, Cody Bellinger spoke about Soto’s departure and whether he sees himself as his replacement.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, well, first off, Soto is a once-in-a-generation talent — you know, 26 years old, on a trajectory that makes him a future Hall of Famer," Bellinger told reporters. "But for me and Paul, it's not necessarily about replacing anybody; it's about coming in and performing to the best of our ability. And we know what our best capability is."

Ad

"If we reach those levels, I think it could be fun. Every single day, I know for myself — and I know for Paul as well — we strive for that. We strive to be excellent, we strive to be great and that's what we work for every single day."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's the plan for Cody Bellinger in the Yankees?

Cody Bellinger is a former NL MVP. If he produces anywhere near the level of Juan Soto, the Yankees will feel confident about their decision. However, his impact isn’t limited to offense—his arrival also helps the Yankees address a defensive issue.

The versatile outfielder is expected to relieve Aaron Judge of center field duties and take over the position himself. Meanwhile, the Yankees captain will shift to right field, which Soto patrolled during his 2024 season in New York.

Ad

Bellinger has a smooth swing, which helped him hit 47 home runs in his 2019 MVP-winning season. However, since then, his upright stance before going for an all-out swing hasn’t fared well, and he has not hit more than 26 home runs in a season since.

Not only is this season crucial for the Yankees, but Bellinger himself has a lot at stake. If he performs well, he could enter free agency after the season and land a more lucrative contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback