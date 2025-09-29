Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt voice strong support for Aaron Judge's 2025 AL MVP bid

The New York Yankees recently clinched another postseason spot, thanks in large part to another MVP-worthy season for Aaron Judge. The 2024 AL MVP has racked up another historic year for the Bombers with 53 home runs, 114 RBIs, and a batting title after posting a .331 BA.With a spectacular slash line capped off by a 1.145 OPS, Judge's teammates shared their thoughts about the spectacular campaign that their captain has had in 2025 and why he's the prime candidate to defend his MVP crown. In a recent video posted by the team on Instagram, fellow MVP-winning colleagues such as Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Paul Goldscdmidt all pitched their ideas regarding Judge's noteworthy season. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;What sets Aaron Judge apart is that he's the best and most-feared hitter in the game. Any opposing coach or player will tell you that. Playing in the biggest market and hardest city to play for and succeeding and being the best at it. [He's a] true MVP,&quot; said Stanton.&quot;He does an amazing job setting an example of how we'll win the game. It's not about trying to put up stats or trying to do something, but it's about showing up everyday. His ability to handle [pressure] has been absolutely incredible,&quot; said Goldschmidt.While both Stanton and Goldschmidt highlighted Aaron Judge's ability to play under immense scrutiny, Bellinger, on the other hand, shared how much of an incredible person and character Judge is as a captain and leader.&quot;It's no easy task to be named captain and the captain of the Yankees on top of that. Just taking everything in and handling it with ease. He makes it look easy. Having him in the clubhouse, he really just takes it all and whatever you need, he's the man. He does it all. He's a tremendous teammate on top of everything he does on the field as well and it's a really good clubhouse in here and it starts with him.&quot; said Bellinger.Aaron Judge clinches batting titleYankee captain Aaron Judge added another accolade to his already honor-laden trophy cabinet by clinching the 2025 American League batting title. Judge finished the regular season with a .331 batting average which was way higher than the runners-up Bo Bichette and Jacob Wilson, both of which finished at .311.In the process, Judge became just the third player in MLB history to win a batting title, along with 50 home runs in a season with Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx. In addition, he also became the first Yankee to clinch the batting crown for a full season since Bernie Williams in 1998.