  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Aaron Judge
  • Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt voice strong support for Aaron Judge's 2025 AL MVP bid

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt voice strong support for Aaron Judge's 2025 AL MVP bid

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Sep 29, 2025 13:21 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt voice strong support for Aaron Judge's 2025 AL MVP bid - Source: Getty

The New York Yankees recently clinched another postseason spot, thanks in large part to another MVP-worthy season for Aaron Judge. The 2024 AL MVP has racked up another historic year for the Bombers with 53 home runs, 114 RBIs, and a batting title after posting a .331 BA.

Ad

With a spectacular slash line capped off by a 1.145 OPS, Judge's teammates shared their thoughts about the spectacular campaign that their captain has had in 2025 and why he's the prime candidate to defend his MVP crown. In a recent video posted by the team on Instagram, fellow MVP-winning colleagues such as Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Paul Goldscdmidt all pitched their ideas regarding Judge's noteworthy season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What sets Aaron Judge apart is that he's the best and most-feared hitter in the game. Any opposing coach or player will tell you that. Playing in the biggest market and hardest city to play for and succeeding and being the best at it. [He's a] true MVP," said Stanton.
"He does an amazing job setting an example of how we'll win the game. It's not about trying to put up stats or trying to do something, but it's about showing up everyday. His ability to handle [pressure] has been absolutely incredible," said Goldschmidt.
Ad

While both Stanton and Goldschmidt highlighted Aaron Judge's ability to play under immense scrutiny, Bellinger, on the other hand, shared how much of an incredible person and character Judge is as a captain and leader.

"It's no easy task to be named captain and the captain of the Yankees on top of that. Just taking everything in and handling it with ease. He makes it look easy. Having him in the clubhouse, he really just takes it all and whatever you need, he's the man. He does it all. He's a tremendous teammate on top of everything he does on the field as well and it's a really good clubhouse in here and it starts with him." said Bellinger.
Ad

Aaron Judge clinches batting title

Yankee captain Aaron Judge added another accolade to his already honor-laden trophy cabinet by clinching the 2025 American League batting title. Judge finished the regular season with a .331 batting average which was way higher than the runners-up Bo Bichette and Jacob Wilson, both of which finished at .311.

In the process, Judge became just the third player in MLB history to win a batting title, along with 50 home runs in a season with Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx. In addition, he also became the first Yankee to clinch the batting crown for a full season since Bernie Williams in 1998.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications