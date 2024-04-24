Cody Bellinger Injury Update: Cubs place former NL MVP on IL with rib fracture

The Chicago Cubs will be without former NL MVP Cody Bellinger for the foreseeable future.

According to manager Craig Counsell during his latest appearance on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, the hard-hitting outfielder has been placed on the injured list with a rib fracture. In a corresponding move, the Chicago Cubs have recalled outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has a fractured rib and is going on the Injured List, manager Craig Counsell tells @670TheScore. Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been called up." - @ByRobertMurray

Cody Bellinger suffered the injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Houston Astros.

The two-time All-Star was removed from the Cubs' game in the 7th inning after previously crashing into an outfield wall early in the matchup. It is a disappointing blow for both the club and the player, who has been a key contributor early on in the year.

It remains to be seen how long Bellinger will remain out of the Chicago Cubs lineup, however, given the severity of the injury, it could be several weeks. The slugger has been solid to start the year, posting a .226 batting average with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs through 22 games this season.

Expand Tweet

"The #Cubs are promoting top-prospect OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, per @ByRobertMurray Crow-Armstrong will replace Cody Bellinger, who is going on the injured list with a fractured rib, per Murray." - @MLBDeadlineNews

In response to Bellinger's placement on the injured list, the Chicago Cubs have recalled one of their top prospects, Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The 22-year-old outfielder, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, has made 19 total plate appearances in the MLB, going hitless in his limited action.

Cody Bellinger is the latest blow to the Chicago Cubs roster

The Chicago Cubs sit second in the National League Central with a solid 14-9 record.

Although impressive, the club has accomplished this record by overcoming plenty of adversity. The placement of Bellinger on the IL is just the latest of a growing list of injured players on the roster.

Aside from Bellinger, several notable Cubs players are sidelined with injuries. Some of them include Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Drew Smyly and Julian Merryweather. If the Cubs are going to keep pace in the division, they will have do so without some of their best players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback