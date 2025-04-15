Cody Bellinger receives heavy backlash after Yankees place him on injured list 

The New York Yankees were without the services of Cody Bellinger for their home series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. MLB insider Bryan Hoch said that Bellinger wasn't in the Yankees lineup because of a sore back.

Ad

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This resulted in severe backlash from fans for Bellinger, who is hitting only .191.

"Acquiring Bellinger is looking worse and worse with every passing day," one fan commented.

"Guy is a** we shoulda gave up a haul for Tucker," one fan said.

"Man begged to be here just to be injured half the time," another fan wrote.

"Comes to the Yankees, become an injury prone player. Rinse and repeat every year. But, maintain the same training staff & manager," one fan added.

Ad

Here's a closer look at some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Yankees love getting players that don’t actually play games for them," one fan said.

"At least he didn't eat bad Buffalo wings," a fan added.

Bellinger had to miss a game against the Detroit Tigers last week after he suffered food poisoning from eating room service chicken wings.

"With all the weed this man smokes, he don't got a strain to help manage the back pain on deck?!" one fan wrote.

Ad

Yankees manager provides update on Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is not expected to be out for long. Aaron Boone provided the latest update on the centerfielder, whom the club traded from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.

He’s doing well. I just want to pick some spots here, especially getting through 13 [games] in a row here,” Boone said via ClutchPoints.com.

Ad

Bellinger, who went hitless in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants, was subsequently replaced by Trent Grisham in the center field position. The former San Diego Padres star has done well in limited appearances, having already hit three home runs and nine RBIs with a .344 batting average.

The Yankees are set to play 13 games in a row. So, Boone will want to make sure he has any many players available as possible.

Ad

The Yankees host the Royals for two more games as part of their three-game series.

What do you think of Cody Bellinger's latest injury setback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More