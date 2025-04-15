Cody Bellinger receives heavy backlash after Yankees place him on injured list 

The New York Yankees were without the services of Cody Bellinger for their home series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. MLB insider Bryan Hoch said that Bellinger wasn't in the Yankees lineup because of a sore back.
Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news on Monday.
This resulted in severe backlash from fans for Bellinger, who is hitting only .191.
"Acquiring Bellinger is looking worse and worse with every passing day," one fan commented.
"Guy is a** we shoulda gave up a haul for Tucker," one fan said.
"Man begged to be here just to be injured half the time," another fan wrote.
"Comes to the Yankees, become an injury prone player. Rinse and repeat every year. But, maintain the same training staff & manager," one fan added.
Here's a closer look at some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:
"Yankees love getting players that don’t actually play games for them," one fan said.
"At least he didn't eat bad Buffalo wings," a fan added.
Bellinger had to miss a game against the Detroit Tigers last week after he suffered food poisoning from eating room service chicken wings.
"With all the weed this man smokes, he don't got a strain to help manage the back pain on deck?!" one fan wrote.
Yankees manager provides update on Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger is not expected to be out for long. Aaron Boone provided the latest update on the centerfielder, whom the club traded from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.
He’s doing well. I just want to pick some spots here, especially getting through 13 [games] in a row here,” Boone said via ClutchPoints.com.
Bellinger, who went hitless in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants, was subsequently replaced by Trent Grisham in the center field position. The former San Diego Padres star has done well in limited appearances, having already hit three home runs and nine RBIs with a .344 batting average.
The Yankees are set to play 13 games in a row. So, Boone will want to make sure he has any many players available as possible.
The Yankees host the Royals for two more games as part of their three-game series.
