Cody Bellinger rumors: 2 teams emerge as top suitors who might be willing to pay north of $200,000,000 for the star, per insider

With just over a month remaining for spring training, Cody Bellinger has yet to find himself a team for the upcoming season. It's just a matter of time for the two-time All-Star to find himself a uniform as trade rumors continue to swirl around him.

Bellinger is one of the top four remaining free agents still available in the market. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly been interested in acquiring the former NL MVP. As for the Chicago Cubs, they might just pay his price and re-sign the star.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the price for the 28-year-old is believed to be $200 million. The only two teams that are reportedly favorites are the Blue Jays and the Cubs. With time running out and options lying low, he might need to agree to whichever team approaches him first.

Four major teams walk out on Bellinger

It turns out not all teams are ready to offer the asking price for the center fielder. The Mets, Mariners, Giants, and Angels were also interested in a trade but have reportedly walked out on him. An offer from the Blue Jays will make sense since they have enough to spend on this trade.

The Blue Jays re-signed Kevin Kiermaier, but they have room for another potential center fielder. One advantage is that Bellinger can also play first base and provide Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the opportunity to concentrate on the plate.

The Cubs reportedly have a keen interest but need to be more persistent. One primary reason could be the price. Currently, $200 million is a little over the bar for the Cubs. Either they should be willing to give him his price, or Bellinger should be flexible with his contract.

Missing out on a deal with either of these Clubs could land him in a challenging position. Remaining a free agent with just over a month for training puts him in a tough spot. It also depends on his agent, Scott Boras, to negotiate and land him the best deal.

Bellinger is the only left-handed bat on the free agent list. Adding the star player to a team is surely going to be beneficial, especially after his second Silver Slugger-winning campaign last season. He also won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

