Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs could be out on star outfielder due to a major factor, per report

The Chicago Cubs remain one of the clubs to sign high-profile free agent Cody Bellinger. The NL Central team is expected to re-sign their outfielder, but they are unwilling to pay the amount he has demanded. This could well result in the Cubs shifting their focus from Bellinger and making other plans if nothing materializes.

Bellinger signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the organization to regain confidence at the plate with a better swing. He did so this year and is now asking for a guaranteed contract worth roughly $250 million. The Cubs, however, are unsure whether the outfielder is worth such a high price.

The Cubs have negotiated offers with the 28-year-old's agent, Scott Boras, for around $200 million. But according to reports, Boras hasn't budged and is waiting for the club to rethink their offer.

Formerly, the center fielder was one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' potent at-bats since his debut in 2017. He was named the 2019 NL MVP and won a World Series in 2020. However, after several injuries in 2021–2022, everything went sideways. Among all eligible batters, he had the lowest OBP of .265 and batted .210, striking out once about every third at-bat.

However, with the Cubs, Cody Bellinger has had a resurgent season en route to winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year award. He had 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a slash line of .307/.356/.525. The 28-year-old decided to enter free agency after initially agreeing to a one-year contract with the team.

Cody Bellinger is another one of the left-handed big-hitters in free agency

This offseason has been a big money grab for left-handed hitters. Juan Soto moved to the New York Yankees via trade before Shohei Ohtani signed his record-breaking $700 million ten-year contract with the Dodgers.

Even the Giants got hold of Jung-Hoo Lee for a $113 million deal. This leaves Bellinger as the final left-handed, potent outfielder left on the market.

