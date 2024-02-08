Cody Bellinger Rumors: Insider indicates one factor could hurt star's chances of a reunion with the Cubs 

Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger's return to the Chicago Cubs is an affair that is in both parties interest. However, a recent report by an MLB insider mentioned that some factors could hurt this transaction.

Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is seeking a big paycheck for his client. After winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year, he expected a bidding war among teams to inherit Bellinger's services. However, things haven't panned out the way he would have liked and even though Chicago will like the star slugger to return, it should be at the right price.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers said that he isn't sure if Bellinger will return to the Cubs this offseason.

"If you ask me today, I think its 51/49 he does not come back. He does not come back," Rogers said on Waddle and Silvy.

Rogers hinted that Scott Boras' relationship with the club is hurting this reunion.

"I go off of history. They have not signed a Boras client," Rogers added.

Where will Cody Bellinger sign this offseason?

Right now, the best guess is the Chicago Cubs. Early this offseason, multiple teams were interested in Cody Bellinger's services, seeking a multi-year contract worth $200 million.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants were sought to be the next best destinations but both clubs seem to have moved on from that thought. The Blue Jays brought in center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, eliminating the likelihood of onboarding Bellinger.

On the other hand, the Giants inked Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal. Though Bellinger is a multi-faceted defensive player, teams are thinking of him as an outfielder first, which gives these signings a hint that the Bellinger transaction might not go ahead.

It remains to be seen if Scott Boras reduces Cody Bellinger's price tag or if the Cubs finally accept Boras' proposal.

