Cody Bellinger Rumors: Sweepstakes down to 3 teams; Cubs emerging as favorites, per insider

As the speculation around Cody Bellinger's future continues to grow, MLB insider Jon Heyman says that the Chicago Cubs remain the favorites to sig him despite interest from the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants.

The former NL MVP revived his career with Chicago last year after a disappointing spell with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just weeks away from Spring Training, Bellinger remains one of the top free agents in the market, and his future will likely be with one of the three aforementioned teams.

Among other teams looking for a DH, the Blue Jays and the Giants have both been in pursuit of Bellinger. But Heyman reckons Chicago would be the best fit for both parties and remains the favorites.

Bellinger was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2014 MLB Draft and went on to make his debut for them in 2017, winning the Rookie of the Year after an amazing season.

He continued his dazzling form over the next few years, winning the NL MVP, NLCS MVP and two All-Star appearances. However, his numbers dipped after the World Series win in 2020, and he was eventually traded to the Cubs in December 2022.

After moving to Chicago, Bellinger has bounced back to his best, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 130 games over the season. As a result, he landed the NL Comeback Player of the Year and the Silver Slugger award.

Cody Bellinger's asking price remains the only hurdle in contract with the Cubs, per reports

After an amazing season with the Chicago Cubs last year, Cody Bellinger is looking for a long-term contract with a significant pay raise. This is reportedly the only hurdle in negotiations between the two parties.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand has reported that Cody Bellinger's asking price is believed to be somewhere around $200 million, and the Cubs want it to come down.

Thus, the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants still have a fighting chance to land him if they make the splash.

