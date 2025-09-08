  • home icon
  Cody Bellinger's wife Chase admits her shortcomings with photography; Vanessa Hudgens and wives of Carlos Rodon, Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor react

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase admits her shortcomings with photography; Vanessa Hudgens and wives of Carlos Rodon, Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor react

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:32 GMT
Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger's wife Chase admits her shortcomings with photography (image credits: instagram/lilbabycheezus)

Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, has modeled for Polo Ralph Lauren, Maybelline and Philipp Plein, among others. However, she admitted that her talent in front of a camera has not translated well behind it.

Chase shared a five-snap post on Instagram on Sunday. The carousel opened with a mirror selfie, followed by a heartwarming snap with her daughter. The third image showed a meal featuring Osso Buco, a classic Italian dish.

The next photo was taken inside a lift, while the last slide was Chase's face as she sat on a chair wearing a sheet mask.

"I’m really bad at taking pics," Chase wrote.
Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens didn't agree with the caption. Hudgens, the wife of retired MLB slugger Cole Tucker, cited her reason in the comments section.

"No you’re just a mom. Happens to us all," Hudgens wrote.

Chase responded to it.

"just a mom with 10 billion pics of the kids nothing else😂❤️," Chase wrote.

Dodgers star Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente, highlighted the bright side of Chase's life.

"But you’re really good at being beautiful 😍," Vicente wrote.
"thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️😘," Chase commented.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley, and Chris Taylor's spouse, Mary, also dropped comments.

"Queen of pics 😍," Ashley wrote.
"These look pretty good to me, covering many bases here," Mary wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/lilbabycheezus]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/lilbabycheezus]

Chase has been married to Bellinger since December 2023, and the couple has two daughters. Chase was previously in a relationship with Giancarlo Stanton, Bellinger's Yankees teammate.

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase celebrates the Yankees star's birthday in style

Cody Bellinger turned 30 on July 13. It was his first birthday after joining the Yankees in the offseason. Celebrating the occassion, Bellinger went on a romantic date with his wife, Chase.

She shared snippets from the date on her Instagram, with all three snaps from a restaurant.

"Happy birthday bestie husband I love you so much (Cody Bellinger)," Chase wrote.

The first slide was the couple posing in semi-casuals, with Chase wearing a black one-piece dress. The second snap was of the birthday cake, while the third was a candid photo.

