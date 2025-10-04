Cody Bellinger's wife Chase dons chic team gear as she shows off friendship with Yankees leading ladies

Cody Bellinger and the rest of the New York Yankees are coming off their thrilling wild-card series against the Boston Red Sox, where they won in three games to set up the ALDS fixture with the Toronto Blue Jays. Before ALDS Game 1 in the Roger Center, Bellinger's wife, Chase, dropped the ultimate photo, showing her alongside several other significant others of Yankees stars.On Friday, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia's wife Amber Sabathia posted a photo in which she poses with Bellinger's wife Chase, Aaron Judge's wife Samantha and Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley. Amber wrote in the caption:&quot;Postseason since Yankees ladies.&quot;In the photo, Chase was wearing a Yankees cap on top of a black leather jacket. Samantha was wearing a black outfit with Judge's jersey No. 54 printed on it. Ashley was in iconic white pinstripes of the club, while Amber was in a denim jacket with the Yankees logo embossed on it.Amber's Instagram storyCody Bellinger's wife Chase attends wildcard game at Yankee Stadium in custom outfitChase Bellinger attended one of the Yankees' wild-card games against the Red Sox. She arrived at the stadium to support Bellinger and his Yankees in a custom outfit.Chase was wearing a navy blue New York Yankees bomber jacket. The jacket features commemorative details like the 2009 World Series logo on the sleeve and chest. Moreover, &quot;Bellinger&quot; is printed on the arm, a special nod to the outfielder. She dons a white tank top with black high-waisted pants.Chase Bellinger tagged Sara Persson, who runs Ivar Clothing, thanking her tp prepare that outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on the baseball front, Cody Bellinger is 3-of-12 in three wildcard games played in October. On the season, he is batting .272 to go along with 29 home runs and 13 stolen bases.Bellinger has already won the World Series when he was with the Dodgers. He'll hope to get back there and finish what they couldn't last year, which is to win their first title since 2009.