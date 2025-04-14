Cody Bellinger's wife Chase pens emotional message for father highlighting sweet childhood memories with her king

New York Yankees player Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase Carter, recently celebrated her father’s birthday. A native of Nassau, Bahamas, Chase has been modeling since the age of 13, when she was first scouted.

Chase began dating Cody Bellinger in 2020, and the couple has been happily together since. They have also embraced parenthood, welcoming two daughters, Caiden and Cy.

On Sunday, Chase shared a few pictures with her 373K Instagram followers, wishing her father a happy birthday with the caption:

“Thinking about you always but especially today ❤️ happy birthday”

The image captured Chase holding hands with her father at a beautifully set dining table. She also shared some childhood photos, including a heartfelt moment of her father smiling while holding a young Chase in his arms.

Cody Bellinger and Chase welcomed their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in November 2021. Their second daughter, Cy Carter Bellinger, was born in April 2023. After the birth of their two children, the couple got engaged in June 2023.

In December of the same year, Chase shared a picture of the couple posing on a beach, both wearing wedding bands, with the caption:

“🫶🏼”

The couple has not publicly announced a formal wedding ceremony. However, the post led many fans to believe they had tied the knot, especially after Chase changed her surname to Bellinger on Instagram.

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase reacts to Yankees star’s first 2025 season post

The New York Yankees entered the 2025 season by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. After wrapping up the series, Cody Bellinger shared several photos from the games, captioned:

“First weekend in the #BX⚡️⚡️⚡️”

During the series, Bellinger recorded one home run, six RBIs, one walk, and four hits in 10 at-bats, scoring three runs. His wife, Chase, also took to the comment section of his post to share her thoughts, writing:

“Ohhhhhh a hard launch back to insta I love to see it”

The Yankees' most recent game resulted in a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, bringing their record to 8 wins and 7 losses so far this season.

