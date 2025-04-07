Cody Bellinger's wife Chase’s springtime NYC vibes shine through in cherry blossom-filled morning stroll

Spring has officially sprung in New York City, and model, mom, and wife of Yankees star Cody Bellinger, Chase Bellinger, is soaking it all in. While Bellinger is helping the Yankees win games, Chase is vibing to spring in a new city.
On Sunday, Chase shared a serene snapshot from her solo morning walk through Central Park. The photo features a cluster of blooming cherry blossom trees bringing a soft pop of pink to the park’s still-waking greenery. It’s a peaceful NYC moment that feels like a deep breath.
Chase captioned the moment with no words.
Chase Bellinger likes posting in nature. Earlier on March 23, she posted several photos, calling it a "random dump." This included her photos from nature, dinner dates with her girl gang, including with Corey Seager's wife, Maggie.
Earlier this offseason, Cody Bellinger was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs. This required the couple to change their destinations and it seems Chase is already liking what the Big Apple has to offer.
Chase notes Cody Bellinger's social media return following good start to the season
Cody Bellinger has contributed six RBIs, including a home run with a Torpedo bat. His best game of the season thus far came against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 3 for 5, including four RBIs and a home run.
After the game, Bellinger posted glimpses from the series on social media.
"First weekend in the #BX⚡️⚡️⚡️," he wrote in caption.
This was Bellinger's first post on the social media platform since Dec. 18, 2024, when he made the post following his departure from Chicago through trade.
Chase brought Bellinger's hard launch to Instagram in the comments section.
"Ohhhhhh a hard launch back to insta I love to see it," she wrote.
While Bellinger may have started well, he has gone cold in the last few games. His average has dropped to .231 from a season high of .571. He has only been able to secure two hits in his last 19 plate appearances.