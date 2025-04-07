Cody Bellinger's wife Chase’s springtime NYC vibes shine through in cherry blossom-filled morning stroll

Spring has officially sprung in New York City, and model, mom, and wife of Yankees star Cody Bellinger, Chase Bellinger, is soaking it all in. While Bellinger is helping the Yankees win games, Chase is vibing to spring in a new city.

Ad

On Sunday, Chase shared a serene snapshot from her solo morning walk through Central Park. The photo features a cluster of blooming cherry blossom trees bringing a soft pop of pink to the park’s still-waking greenery. It’s a peaceful NYC moment that feels like a deep breath.

Chase captioned the moment with no words.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chase's Instagram story.

Chase Bellinger likes posting in nature. Earlier on March 23, she posted several photos, calling it a "random dump." This included her photos from nature, dinner dates with her girl gang, including with Corey Seager's wife, Maggie.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Earlier this offseason, Cody Bellinger was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs. This required the couple to change their destinations and it seems Chase is already liking what the Big Apple has to offer.

Chase notes Cody Bellinger's social media return following good start to the season

Cody Bellinger has contributed six RBIs, including a home run with a Torpedo bat. His best game of the season thus far came against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 3 for 5, including four RBIs and a home run.

Ad

After the game, Bellinger posted glimpses from the series on social media.

"First weekend in the #BX⚡️⚡️⚡️," he wrote in caption.

Ad

This was Bellinger's first post on the social media platform since Dec. 18, 2024, when he made the post following his departure from Chicago through trade.

Chase brought Bellinger's hard launch to Instagram in the comments section.

"Ohhhhhh a hard launch back to insta I love to see it," she wrote.

Chase's comments about Bellinger's return.

While Bellinger may have started well, he has gone cold in the last few games. His average has dropped to .231 from a season high of .571. He has only been able to secure two hits in his last 19 plate appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More